Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Concerns raised over targeted attacks against Afghan journalists

Ariana News

Published

16 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Attack against Afghan journalist are cowardly: US National Security Council

Ariana News

Published

20 hours ago

on

January 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers

Ariana News

Published

6 days ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

