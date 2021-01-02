Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Attack against Afghan journalist are cowardly: US National Security Council

Ariana News

Published

27 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure

Ariana News

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!