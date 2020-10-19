Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit
(Last Updated On: October 19, 2020)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
(Last Updated On: September 15, 2020)
Sola16 mins ago
Sola: Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha
Pas az khabar32 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit
COVID-1910 hours ago
Global coronavirus caseload crosses the 40 million mark
Featured10 hours ago
UN secretary general condemns Ghor attack
Featured11 hours ago
US peace envoy warns high levels of violence could derail peace process
Featured3 weeks ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Featured2 weeks ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s ‘cricket is proof that dreams come true’: ACB director
Latest News3 weeks ago
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
Featured4 weeks ago
A grim day of assassinations and bombings for Afghans
Sola16 mins ago
Sola: Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha
Pas az khabar32 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Growth of cotton packaging process in Kandahar
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Clashes underway in Helmand
Morning News Show6 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Hope for start of Doha talks
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Growth of cotton packaging process in Kandahar
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Clashes underway in Helmand
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad claims Iran not entirely supportive of peace process
- Latest News3 days ago
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
- Featured4 days ago
US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ amid spike in violence