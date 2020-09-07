Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan Parliament criticizes gov’t of implementing Distarkhan-e-Millie plan
(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan women raise concerns over the post-peace system with the Taliban
(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases amidst preparation for intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Criticism on delaying cabinet introducing
(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)
Pas az khabar4 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan Parliament criticizes gov’t of implementing Distarkhan-e-Millie plan
Sola32 mins ago
Sola: Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana3 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s imports discussed
Featured4 hours ago
Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan negotiations
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Featured4 weeks ago
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
Business1 week ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Latest News4 weeks ago
Seven policemen killed in Ghazni Humvee bomb explosion
Pas az khabar4 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan Parliament criticizes gov’t of implementing Distarkhan-e-Millie plan
Sola32 mins ago
Sola: Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana3 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s imports discussed
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: Khalilzad in Doha to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
- Featured4 days ago
Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report
- Featured4 days ago
Clashes underway after Pakistani troops open fire on Afghan border police
- Latest News3 days ago
Tencent loses $34 billion in two days after India bans PUBG Mobile
- Featured4 days ago
Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’
- Featured4 days ago
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
- Featured2 days ago
Study finds released Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield
- Featured2 days ago
Taliban appoints peace talks team members