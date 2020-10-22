Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: 180 civilians killed in past one week

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

 on

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending