Parwan Policeman Killed In Gun Battle With Robbery Suspects

A policeman was killed in a clash with armed robbers in Jabal Saraj district of Parwan province, local officials said.

The district governor, Saifullah Bedar told Ariana News that the incident took place in Eshq Abad village of the district at around 9 pm on Friday.

Bedar added that, the Afghan police encountered a group of armed robbers while the district police commander was patrolling in the village.

He further said that a gunman was also killed in shooting exchange with the police, while others fled the area.

Jabal Saraj is considered to be a secure district in Parwan province but recently violence has been increased in the district.