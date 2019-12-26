Parwan; Hunting Ground Of Rare Wild Goats  

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2019)

Four rare wild goats were hunted by hunters in Salang district of Parwan province, local officials confirmed.

Parwan province has been the home for many wild and rare goats, but recently they have been in danger of hunters.

“In Kok Lami valley of Salang district of Parwan province, four rare wild goats were hunted by hunters on Wednesday,” said Wahida Shahkar, Provincial Spokesperson of Parwan.

She added that police in the district are trying to arrest those who have hunted these goats.

In the meantime, environmental officials in Parwan have refrained from providing any information on the case, saying they are unaware of the hunting of the goats.

Local people say that four wild goats were hunted in the villages of Kok Lami, Aloche Kham and Taj of Salang district yesterday.