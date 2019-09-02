Parwan Flooding Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2019)

Flash floods killed two people and wounded two others in central Parwan province, a local official confirmed.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the provincial governor told Ariana News that heavy rains caused flash floods at Tajikan area of Jabal Saraj district on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Salang pass which connects northern parts of Afghanistan to the capital Kabul has been also blocked due to flash floods, the Salang Maintenance Department said in a statement on Monday.

The maintenance workers are striving to clear the highway on Monday, the statement said.

The Statement added that the Pass will remain closed to traffic and urged passengers to avoid traveling through the pass until further notice.