Parliaments’ Prestige Should be Rescued: Lawmakers

A number of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament said on Wednesday that the parliament’s prestige has faced challenges and tensions.

Today’s general session in the parliament was held by the interim secretaries in absence of the Speaker to discuss the existing tensions.

the tensions in the parliament arose when Rahman Rahmani was announced as the winner Speaker over Kamal Nasser Ossoli in the election on May 12.

In the session, some lawmakers said that any effort which triggers the crisis and tensions in the parliament is an insult to all the people of Afghanistan.

These lawmakers said that the parliament should be free of tensions and rescued from being taken as a hostage.

They add that provoking ethical issues inside the parliament will result in serious crisis.

“Being biased is in detriment of everyone. We respect both; the one who got the votes and the one who did not in the election. However, bullying inside the parliament has no good result and calmness should be preserved here,” said Hamidullah Tokhi, an MP from Zabul province.

“Based on the 5th item of article 14 of the parliament’s procedure of internal affairs, the session cannot be held in absence of the Speaker and Assistant Speakers,” said Ghulam Hussain Nasseri, an MP from Kabul.

He added that no legal decision can be made in such a session.

Today’s session was held though it was announced yesterday that the parliament will be off until the end of Eid days.

However, present lawmakers in today’s session said that the parliament should be kept away from making decisions against the law.

“The current situation of the country requires us to work even on holidays. It is not our authority to lay off the sessions in contrast to the procedures of internal affairs and the country’s Constitution,” said Fatima Aziz, and MP from Kunduz province.

Though today’s session began with calmness, it ended with verbal and physical tensions between some of the lawmakers.

“Based on the election process and votes, the Speaker has been selected and today’s session has been held against the law. To solve the problem, the government has appointed a group,” said Mirdad Nejrabi, and MP from Kapisa province.

Although, some lawmakers demanded the interim Speaker to continue his job; however, was opposed and considered as an action against the rules and regulations by some other lawmakers.