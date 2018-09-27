Parliamentary, Presidential Elections Are Two Important Tests for NUG: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2018)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has addressed the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York where he briefed members present on the situation in Afghanistan.

Abdullah called the Parliamentary and Presidential elections as the two important popular tests for the National Unity Government (NUG) that are ahead in Afghanistan.

“Parliamentary elections slated for next month and presidential elections for next year. Drawing on past experiences, both President Ashraf Ghani and I agree that political legitimacy is derived from the will of the people,” CE said.

The Chief Executive also called on the regional countries, particularly Pakistan to assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and take decisive actions against the safe havens of the terror groups in their soil.

“We have asked from neighboring states especially from Pakistan to cooperate with us in targeting and eliminating terrorist safe havens,” he said. “We are awaiting effective and on-time implementation of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.”

Saying his country had turned a page with its unprecedented overtures to the militant Taliban opposition, the Chief Executive called on the United Nations, the European Union and State partners to help promote a new Afghanistan in a country that has known nothing but conflict over the past four decades, with hundreds of thousands of casualties.

Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said training local forces in Afghanistan is one of the best weapons we have in the fight against terrorism.