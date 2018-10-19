Parliamentary Elections in Kandahar Delayed After Taliban Attack

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2018)

Less than a day after the deadly incident Kandahar, the government on Friday postponed the parliamentary elections in the province for one week.

The polling for filling the 249 seats in the lower house of parliament is scheduled for Saturday, top security officials decided in an early-morning meeting in Kabul to pull off the elections in Kandahar for a week, said Shah Hussain Murtazawi, the deputy spokesman for the president’s office.

The official added that the decision was made based on the recommendation of the election commission and suggestion of the Kandahar people.

The move came after the deadly incident in the province in which the provincial officials including police chief Gen. Raziq and intelligence chief Gen. Momin Hussain Khail were killed and Governor Zalmay Wesa was wounded.