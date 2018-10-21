Parliamentary Election Ends; About 4 Million People Voted

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2018)

The long-awaited Parliamentary election finally concluded today Oct 21, about four million people cast their vote in 32 provinces of the country.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says nearly four hundred voting centers remained closed in some provinces due to the technical and security problems.

“About four million people (67 percent male and 33 percent female) voted in the parliamentary elections in 32 provinces,” Abdul Badi Sayad, the chairman of IEC said.

Sayad also added that the parliamentary elections in Kandahar province will be held on Saturday (October 27).

Criticizing the IEC officials, people emphasized that the election commission did not have the capability of managing the election; even hundreds of citizens were deprived of their right to vote at the vicinity of the commission.

More than eight million people were registered for the voters’ list, but only three million voted in the first day of the election.

Sayad declared more than 3 million people out of 8.8 million registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday. The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest in the southern Uruzgan province.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan praised those who had made an effort to vote despite the technical issues, many of whom waited in long lines for hours as polling stations remained open late.