Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)

The Afghan Parliament has rejected the government’s proposed aid distribution program “Distarkhan-e-Millie”, considering it in controversy to Article 91 of the Afghan Constitution.

President Ashraf Ghani this week announced an aid package, aimed to distribute food to vulnerable people across the country.

The Finance and Budget Commission of the parliament considers the Program to be against the budget law, saying it would lead to widespread corruption in Afghanistan and that global aid would be plundered.

Seyed Azim Kabarzani, Secretary of the Finance and Budget Commission of the House of Representatives, says: “The draft of the National Auction without consulting the parliament and without going through the legal process from the official authority of the parliament and its approval is against the law and should be rejected because all budget programs are the prerogative of the House of Representatives.”

Abdul Rauf Enaami, a member of the Finance and Budget Commission, said: “This program is against Article 91 of the Constitution and the unauthorized budget implemented by the donors does not have the right to be approved by the Wolesi Jirga, but the program implemented by the government must be approved by the Jirga.”

However, the House of Representatives put the government’s agenda plan to a vote, which was rejected by the majority MPs.

But the government, in response to the decision, urges the House of Representatives not to block aid to those in need.

“Members of parliament should not prevent from providing assistance to the needy. The project is funded by the World Bank,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a presidential spokesman.

After rejecting the plan, members of parliament called on the government not to implement all budget items in violation of the law.