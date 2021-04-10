Latest News
Parliament launches probe into Kabul airport explosives find
The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Saturday summoned Afghanistan’s top security officials to answer questions after a plane carrying a Pakistani delegation led by the country’s Speaker of the House, Asad Qaisar, was turned back to Islamabad after entering Afghan airspace on Thursday following the discovery of explosives on a runway at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
Acting Interior Minister Hayatullah Hayat told the MPs that unexploded explosives were discovered at the airport.
“It was not intentional but explosives were found; the airport was closed for more than two hours,” Hayat said, adding that nine flights had been postponed due to the issue.
MPs said they were not satisfied with explanations by the security officials and said a delegation has been assigned to investigate the issue.
MP Mir Haidar Afzali said: “Unfortunately, the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Pakistan was canceled and the security officials were called on this issue, but they did not satisfy the parliament and a delegation was tasked to follow up the issue further and the result will be shared with the people.”
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the aircraft was already in Afghanistan airspace when it turned back.
Khan said the plane was turned back after NATO warned they had found explosives on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city.
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Saturday to discuss the peace process and the upcoming Istanbul summit.
“Khalilzad met with Ghani twice during the day and discussed the upcoming Istanbul summit, the timeframe, finalization of the list of participants, and the preparations for the conference,” the Presidential Palace said.
HCNR Chairman Abdullah stated in a tweet that he and Khalilzad discussed “the Afghan Peace Process, the Doha talks, internal consensus and preparations for the upcoming conference in Turkey.”
“We welcome the acceleration of the process & achieving a comprehensive political settlement,” Abdullah tweeted.
The Istanbul summit is expected to be held on April 16 in Turkey.
In Kabul, the government and Afghan politicians are working on peace plans to be addressed at the Istanbul summit.
Ghani is expected to propose his three-phase peace roadmap at the conference.
Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace proposal includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.
In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.
The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.
On the other hand, the Afghan Political Parties Committee said Saturday it would present a separate peace plan at the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process, which is due to be held next week in Turkey.
The committee includes major Afghan political parties such as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami; Hizb-e-Wahdad Islami led by Former Vice President Mohammad Karimi Khalili; Hizb-e-Wahdad led by Mohammad Mohaqiq; Hizb-e-Jamiat Islami led by Salahuddin Rabbani; Junbish-i-Milli led by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; Hezb-e-Mahaz-e-Mili Islami-e-Afghanistan led by Sayed Hamed Gailani, and Afghan Millat Party led by Anwar al-Haq Ahadi.
Mohammad Homayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami, stated that the parties, as government opposition, would share a joint plan for Afghan peace at the Istanbul conference.
“We have made a separate plan for the parties committee. We will participate in the summit as the opposition. So far we (Hizb-e-Islami party) have not handed over any plan to the High Council for National Reconciliation,” Jarir said.
Meanwhile, Mahiuddin Mehdi, a member of the Jamiat Islami party, called on the participants to discuss a federal system for Afghanistan.
“As far as we know, a Presidential Structure has not yielded any results in Afghanistan, and we must terminate the centralized system and reach a result over a decentralized system (federalism),” Mehdi said.
Rights watchdog calls for both sides to end the conflict
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has called on warring parties in Afghanistan to end the violence in the war-weary country.
In a series of tweets, the AIHRC stated its findings show that two civilians – a woman and her child – were killed and six others including a woman and a child were wounded in mortar fire by the Afghan forces in the Sabri district of Khost province early this month.
A mortar fired by the Afghan security forces hit a residential house at 2 pm, on March 28, the AIHRC said.
Expressing concerns over the civilian casualties, the AIHRC called on the warring parties to end the violence “by respecting the collective will of the people to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.”
The organization also called on the government to investigate the incident to ensure justice is served for the victims.
Pro-government forces reportedly conducted an operation in the Sabari district of the province in late March, which people said, inflicted casualties on the civilians.
According to media outlets at least 17 civilians including women and children were killed during the raids.
The Taliban in a statement claimed that government forces had launched operations on several residential houses and several civilians were killed.
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
Al Qaeda and its regional branch, Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, continue to operate across Afghanistan despite repeated claims by the Taliban that the group has no presence in the country, the Long War Journal said in a report.
According to the report, Al Qaeda’s enduring presence in Afghanistan is visible both through press reporting on Coalition operations against the terror group, and Thabat, Al Qaeda’s own media arm that has noted the group’s operations in 18 provinces.
“Afghan security forces have targeted Al Qaeda operatives in two additional provinces. In all, Al Qaeda is operating in at least 21 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces,” the report said.
Thabat, a weekly Al Qaeda newsletter that covers its operations across the globe and is analogous to the Islamic State’s Al Naba news service, has noted multiple reports of Al Qaeda’s activities in Afghanistan. Thabat is described by the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team as “one of the group’s [Al Qaeda’s] media arms.”
While the Taliban, on its official website Voice of Jihad, reports on dozens of attacks daily against Afghan security forces and government targets, Thabat only reports on attacks in which Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, as well as allied groups such as the Islamic Jihad Union, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Katibat Imam Bukhari, Jamaat Ansarullah, and others, are directly involved.
An analysis of 16 issues of Thabat (issues 3 through 18) shows that Al Qaeda and its constellation of allies in Afghanistan have been involved in dozens of attacks from Nov. 2020 to the present day in 18 of Afghanistan’s provinces.
The provinces where Thabat reported on operations are Badakhshan, Balkh, Farah, Faryab, Ghazni, Helmand, Jawzjan, Kapisa, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunar, Kunduz, Khost, Logar, Nangarhar, Takhar, Uruzgan, and Zabul.
The Journal stated that the Afghan press reports from Sept. 2020 to the present confirms that Al Qaeda and its allies are operating in seven of the provinces noted by Thabat, the Long War Journal reported.
Those provinces are Badakhshan, Farah, Ghazni, Helmand, Kapisa, Kunar, and Nangarhar. Additionally, Afghan security forces targeted Al Qaeda in two other provinces that were not mentioned by Thabat: Nimroz and Paktika.
“There are over a dozen press reports noting Al Qaeda’s operations in the nine provinces. For instance, in late March 2021, Afghanistan’s National Directory of Security killed Abu Muhammad al Tajiki, a senior AQIS military commander in Paktika province. Also, in July 2020, Afghan officials noted that Al Qaeda was operating a training camp in southern Helmand and also operating in Nimruz,” the report read.
According to the report, the information is consistent with the previous reporting on Al Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan.
“In July 2020, the United Nations Security Council Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team reported that Al Qaeda “is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces: Badakhshan, Ghazni, Helmand, Khost, Kunar, Kunduz, Logar, Nangarhar, Nimruz, Nuristan, Paktiya and Zabul.” This corresponds to nine of the 18 provinces mentioned by Thabat (Badakhshan, Ghazni, Helmand, Khost, Kunar, Kunduz, Logar, Nangarhar, and Zabul).”
The Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team noted that AL Qaeda is estimated to have between 400 and 600 operatives in Afghanistan, the report said.
In May 2019, General Austin Miller, the commander of Resolute Support Mission and US Forces – Afghanistan, noted that Al Qaeda is operating “across the country” and not confined to one region.
“We have seen al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Yes, in different parts of Afghanistan,” Miller said at the time quoted by the Journal.
“In different parts of Afghanistan, we can find them, so it’s not one particular region, it’s across the country,” Miller stated.
In March 2019, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team estimated that Al Qaeda was operating in 13 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
“FDD’s Long War Journal has tracked al Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan for well over a decade, using press releases and public statements from the US military, NATO’s command in Afghanistan, and Afghan security services, as well as the jihadist groups’ own martyrdom statements,” the report said.
“The data clearly shows that al Qaeda and allied terrorist groups have been operating on Afghan soil for the past two decades with the approval of the Taliban. These terrorist organizations often operate in areas controlled by the Taliban – and the jihadists killed in coalition or Afghan raids often die alongside members of the Afghan Taliban.”
“Between 2007 and 2019, NATO, US, and Afghan forces have launched at least 373 operations against these foreign terror groups in 27 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Many of the raids against Al Qaeda and its allies have gone unreported,” the report concluded.
