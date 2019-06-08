Parliament Impasse Remains Unsolved

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

The Lower House of Parliament has failed to hold any session during the last one month due to tensions over the House Speaker.

Several committees were formed to resolve the issue but the dispute has remained unsolved yet.

On Saturday, Khan Agha Rezaee, a lawmaker from Kabul emphasized that the issue has been resolved in favor of Mir Rahman Rahmani after a 27-member committee was formed.

However, Mirwais Yasini, another lawmaker from Nangarhar province, who is a supporter of MP Kamal Naser Osuli, suggested that another interim speaker must be appointed to make the decision in the general session of the House.

Waqif Hakimi, a lawmaker from Badakhshan province criticized the situation, saying the impasse needs to be ended as soon as possible.

Earlier, MPs hoped that a newly formed committee may solve the problem after Eid-ul-Fitr but there is no breakthrough yet.

Weeks ago, tensions in the Afghan parliament erupted after the interim speaker of the House announced Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the new speaker of the House and his rival rejected to accept the result of the election.