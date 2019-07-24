Parliament Describes Trump’s Remark As Insult To Afghan People

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

The lower house of parliament describes the recent remarks of Trump as an insult to the people of Afghanistan and says that the unaccountable remarks have hurt the peace process.

“Trump should remember that the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan with the purpose of occupation but they lost to the people of Afghanistan,” said Fazl Karim Emaq, an MP from Kunduz province.

“We are not the slave of the United States and only have a security contract with it. Trump’s unaccountable remarks hurt the peace process and the government and parliament should publicize their strong positions,” said Gulalai Mohammadi, and MP from Urozgan province.

“Being neutral regarding the Trump’s remarks is treason to the national,” said Malalai Ishaqzai, an MP from Kandahar province.

Meanwhile, the parliament in an official statement asks the U.S. Congress to prevent the remarks which are against the national interest of Afghanistan and be loyal in the peace process.

“Both countries should treat each other on the bases of both countries’ national interests and the framework of the security contract. I consider Trump’s remarks non-diplomatic,” said Erfanullah Erfan, Secretariat Chief of the parliament.

The lawmakers stress that the US-Kabul security contract should be reviewed and it should be terminated if the United States does not implement its articles.

They add that the security contract has not had any benefit to stability in Afghanistan.