Parliament Asks Gov’t to Introduce Acting Ministers for Vote of Confidence  

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2019)

The documents of four ministerial nominees and two Supreme Court members have reached the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament), the house said on Monday, urging the government to introduce the acting ministers for a vote of confidence.

A number of key government institutions including the Ministry of Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs are currently being headed by acting ministers.

“The government should introduce the ministerial nominees of Education, information and culture, Defense, Interior, and others,” said Amir Khan Yar, the Second Deputy Speaker of Wolesi Jirga, adding that their educational documents have been assessed in the house.

He stressed that the state minister for parliamentary affairs should soon introduce the acting ministers for a vote of confidence.