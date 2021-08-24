Sport
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
The 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on Tuesday as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.
The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under “very difficult” circumstances as Japan’s health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on August 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity, Reuters reported.
The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made access to care increasingly difficult.
While the number of athletes and officials travelling from abroad is less than a third of that during the Olympics, Japan reported more than 25,000 daily cases on three days last week, up from less than 15,000 when the Olympics ended earlier this month.
Organisers of the Paralympics, which will take place between August 24 and September 5, have said they plan to implement the same COVID-19 protocols as the ones used during the Olympics, Reuters reported.
Frequent testing and other restrictions, such as limiting the movement of athletes and officials, proved to be effective in minimising infection risks during the Games, they have added.
Like the Olympics, the Paralympics will also take place generally without spectators and organisers have asked the domestic Games officials to avoid eating out or drinking in groups.
Sport
Taliban promise to support cricket
The Taliban say Afghans started playing cricket when they ruled previously and that they will support the sport going forward.
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s political office and negotiating team, made the remarks during a meeting with members of the national cricket team.
The meeting was attended by national cricket team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, former cricket board selection committee chairman Asadullah and Noor Ali Zadran.
During the meeting Haqqani reassured the cricket sector and pledged to assess cricketers problems immediately.
During the meeting, the players thanked Anas Haqqani and his delegation and expressed their hope for support from the Taliban.
This comes a few days after another member of the Taliban’s political team, Sohail Shaheen, also expressed support for the cricket team and said he hoped to watch the planned Afghanistan-Pakistan match.
Taliban members met with Asghar Stanikzai, former cricket captain and Naworoz Mangal a national team member in Kabul earlier in the week.
Sport
Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro
Afghan refugee boxer Shokran Parwani is in training in the UK for his light heavyweight fight against Namibian Vikapita Meroro that is expected to take place in the next three months.
Parwani, who lives in Germany, is currently training at British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua’s academy.
The upcoming fight will be a rematch for Parwani, who was defeated by Meroro in May this year in Russia.
Parwani says he will do his best to beat his opponent this time around, adding: “I’m at the Anthony Joshua Training Camp in Sheffield, UK, preparing for the upcoming match.”
Parwani, 29, has only one defeat from 17 fights to date.
Meroro, however, has won 30 of his 40 matches, with five knockouts to his name.
“My record is sixteen-one (16 wins and one defeat). Inshallah (God willing), it will be seventeen-one after the upcoming match. Thank you for your support and love, dear compatriots, who supported me after the match that I lost in Russia.”
Sport
Messi says dream is to lead Paris St Germain to Champions League glory
Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he was ready to help the team clinch their first ever Champions League title.
The Argentinean forward had agreed to stay at former club Barcelona after his deal expired at the end of June, only for the Spanish club to admit they could no longer afford him last week, Reuters reported.
He signed a two year deal with an option for a third with the Parisians on Tuesday.
“That’s why I am here. It’s an ambitious club,” Messi, who will wear the No. 30 jersey – which was his first squad number in senior football at Barcelona in 2006, told a news conference.
“You can see they’re ready to fight for everything.
“My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that.”
The Argentine conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his debut given he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month. Reuters reported.
“I’m coming back from holiday. I need a bit of a pre-season and get myself going. Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can’t give you a date. It’s up to the coaches.”
FAN CRAZE
Eyebrows were raised as to how PSG could afford to sign Messi within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. However, club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who sat alongside Messi, insisted the deal was well within their economic scope.
“We are always attentive to Financial Fair Play. It’s the first thing we check with the commercial, financial and legal people to see if we can do it before signing someone,” he said.
“I think the media need to focus on the positives and not just the negatives of these moves, but what positives he brings. He’s an unbelievable asset to the club.”
Al-Khelaifi’s point was backed up by thousands of excited fans who had gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, banging on drums, waving flags and chanting Messi’s name, Reuters reported.
“My arrival here was both surprising and crazy,” Messi said.
“It was the icing on the cake as if I needed any more convincing. I’m grateful to the fans, it was crazy to see people on the streets in Paris without the deal even being done last week. I was stunned.”
Local fan Nelson Dross, 17, told Reuters: “Why do I love him? Because he makes us dream. He’s a magician, a genius.”
“He’s the best player in the world,” Sofiane Achi, 19, said. “We want that he wins the Champions League with PSG.”
NEW CHALLENGE
Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club, and admitted that while he is sad, he is looking forward to the new challenge and hoped they would understand his decision making.
“I’ll always be thankful to Barca and their fans. I went there as a boy, and we had some good and bad times,” he said.
“The Barca fans knew I’d join a good club, fighting for the Champions League, because they know me, I like to win, I’m a winner and I want to carry on doing that.
“I don’t doubt that PSG’s objectives is to win and grow. It would be nice on the one hand to face them (Barcelona) in the Champions League, especially with fans, but on the other strange to go back to my home in another team’s shirt – but that’s football.”
