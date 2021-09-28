Science & Technology
Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots
More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services, Reuters reported.
The firms expect to operate over 2,000 robots between them by 2022, up about four-fold from now, their executives said, encouraged also by falling costs of making robots.
Millions of couriers still deliver packages for as less as 3 yuan ($0.47) in China, but companies have been exploring the use of drones or box-like robots on wheels from as early as 2013 amid a labour crunch that has worsened due to the pandemic.
According to the report Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost” for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.
The food-delivery giant launched its robot service in February 2020 when infections were high in Beijing, earlier than a planned end-year launch, read the report.
JD.com too brought forward its plans to launch its robot service, said Kong Qi, chief scientist of the e-commerce giant’s autonomous driving unit. It had targeted a June 2020 launch in Beijing, but started using the service in Wuhan in February as the central Chinese city was locked down.
“We want people and vehicles to work better together and not for vehicles to replace people. It is just in the most boring section of the delivery guy’s work that we will try to replace,” he said.
LIMITS VS BENEFITS
Still, human delivery personnel outnumber robots, which have limitations such as inability to climb stairs. Also, robots are only allowed on certain routes like in housing estates and school campuses because of speed limits and road conditions.
Robots also tend to be used to deliver less time-sensitive products like packages, rather than food.
“The efficiency is low for office areas where people are ordering a lot of food and parcels but the vehicle’s capacity is limited,” said 25-year-old Zhang Ji as she picked up a package delivered by an autonomous vehicle near her office in Beijing.
But proponents espouse long-term benefits of robots such as lower last-mile delivery costs. Researchers at the University of Michigan said fully and partially automated vehicles could cut delivery costs by 10−40% in cities.
Alibaba’s last-mile logistics vehicle has delivered over a million orders as of September to more than 200,000 consumers, the company said. It operates over 200 robots and plans to have 1,000 by March and 10,000 over the next three years, Reuters reported.
COSTS ARE DOWN
Costs of making robots are down, said Wang Gang, vice president at Alibaba who is in charge of autonomous driving, mainly due to lower prices of lidar sensors that help measure distances and render images around vehicles.
Alibaba and JD.com said the cost of making their robots was below 250,000 yuan ($38,662) apiece and falling.
JD.com, which operates about 200 robots, plans to expand to some 1,000 units by the end of 2021.
Meituan sees the cost of making its robots at around 400,000 yuan this year, versus 600,000 yuan in 2020, Xia said.
Meituan’s robot will cost less than 200,000 yuan in 2025, which is when the industry will see mass-application of over 10,000 units of such robots, Xia said.
Meituan currently has around 100 delivery robots, read the report.
Delivery firms in other countries have also been testing robots. Russian’s Yandex and online food-ordering company GrubHub plan to start using driverless robots to deliver food on U.S. college campuses.
“I hope robots can be used widely soon because it will make our life more convenient … it will also reduce face-to-face contact during the pandemic so we can be safer,” said 28-year-old Pan Hongju, a programmer in Beijing.
($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan)
Gases from Canaries’ volcano not harmful to humans, official says
Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands’ Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
“There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health,” he said.
Scientists get funding boost to bring back woolly mammoths
Ten thousand years after woolly mammoths vanished from the face of the Earth, scientists hope to bring the animals back to the Arctic tundra.
Discussions on this have been ongoing for more than 10 years but last week researchers announced they had raised $15 million in funding that could help make their dream a reality.
The funding comes in the form of $15m raised by the bioscience and genetics company Colossal, co-founded by Ben Lamm, a tech and software entrepreneur, and George Church, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School who has pioneered new approaches to gene editing.
The Guardian reported that the scientists have set their initial sights on creating an elephant-mammoth hybrid by making embryos in the laboratory that carry mammoth DNA.
The starting point for the project involves taking skin cells from Asian elephants, which are threatened with extinction, and reprogramming them into more versatile stem cells that carry mammoth DNA, the Guardian reported.
These embryos would then be carried to term in a surrogate mother or potentially in an artificial womb. If all goes to plan the researchers hope to have their first set of calves in six years.
“Our goal is to make a cold-resistant elephant, but it is going to look and behave like a mammoth. Not because we are trying to trick anybody, but because we want something that is functionally equivalent to the mammoth, that will enjoy its time at -40C, and do all the things that elephants and mammoths do, in particular knocking down trees,” Church told the Guardian.
SpaceX capsule with world’s first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit.
The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the fledgling industry of commercial astro-tourism, 60 years after the dawn of human spaceflight, Reuters reported.
“Welcome to the second space age,” Todd “Leif” Ericson, mission director for the Inspiration4 venture, told reporters on a conference call after the crew returned.
SpaceX, the private rocketry company founded by Tesla Inc electric automaker CEO Elon Musk, supplied the spacecraft, launched it, controlled its flight and handled the splashdown recovery operation.
The three-day mission ended as the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas shortly before sunset, following an automated reentry descent, as shown during a live SpaceX webcast on its YouTube channel.
Within an hour the four smiling crew members were seen emerging one by one from the capsule’s side hatch after the vehicle, visibly scorched on its exterior, was hoisted from the ocean to the deck of a SpaceX recovery vessel.
First out was Hayely Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Center in Tennessee, a childhood bone cancer survivor herself who became the youngest person ever to reach Earth orbit on the Inspiration4 mission.
She was followed in rapid succession by geoscientist and former NASA astronaut candidate Sian Proctor, 51, aerospace data engineer and Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42, and finally the crew’s billionaire benefactor and “mission commander” Jared Isaacman, 38.
“That was a heck of a ride for us,” Isaacman, chief executive of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc, radioed from inside the capsule moments after splashdown. “We’re just getting started.”
He had paid an undisclosed sum – put by Time magazine at roughly $200 million – to fellow billionaire Musk for all four seats aboard the Crew Dragon.
The Inspiration4 team blasted off on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral atop one of SpaceX’s two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rockets.
