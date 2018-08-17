Palestine Football Team Arrives in Kabul For Friendly Match

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2018 3:18 pm)

The National football team of Palestine arrived in Kabul on Friday for a friendly match against host Afghanistan.

The match will be held in Afghanistan Football Federation’s stadium in Kabul on August 19 on the occasion of the Independence Day of Afghanistan.

In addition, the Afghan national team players who were playing in European leagues have also been arrived in Kabul for this highly anticipated friendly football match against Palestine amid growing security concerns in the city.

The players have also held their first training session in Kabul ahead of the match.

Following the match, the Afghanistan national football team is expected to play against host Myanmar on October 9.