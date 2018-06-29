Paktika Special Forces Commander Assassinated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2018 4:03 pm)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirms that Azizullah Karwan, Commander of 01 Unit of Special Police Force in Paktika province, was assassinated in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Makrorayan area of the capital, Kabul on Thursday.

The spokesman of MoI, Najib Danish acknowledged Karwan was killed in armed attack on Thursday evening in the third Marcroryan’s Ferdowsi Park.

According to Danish, at least three civilians were wounded and one of the Karwan’s family members also killed in the incident.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed the attack in a telephone interview.

Karwan worked closely with U.S. special forces in Paktika, said Mohammad Nader Katawazi, a parliamentarian from Paktika Province.

Katawazi said Karwan’s death is a blow to the battle against insurgents in eastern Afghanistan.