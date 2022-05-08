Regional
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has helped end a longstanding dispute between two tribes in eastern Paktia province.
Members of the Saro Kheil and Sultan Kheil tribes, who had a 60-year dispute, gathered at a ceremony in Gerda Seray district of Paktia and reconciled with each other.
During the event, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the IEA, said that provincial committees would be established to help end longstanding tribal disputes.
He said that disputes have been noted and the government in cooperation with tribal elders would help resolve them.
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani meanwhile stressed the importance of unity and urged tribal elders to revive the tradition of holding Jirgas (assemblies) for reconciliation.
Local officials said that IEA opponents have previously used tribal and family disputes to advance their objectives but now the disputes should be resolved peacefully.
“We will dispatch a peace convoy from here, we will take this to southern provinces and all over Afghanistan. We should turn the 20-year hostility into brotherhood,” said Abdullah Mukhtar, the governor of Paktika.
Regional
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badakhshan said Monday a new security unit has been established in the province to maintain security.
According to the officials the members of this new unit are well-equipped and ready to suppress any insurgency by opposition groups.
Badakhshan deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said there has been incidents of insurgency by groups linked to Daesh and the so-called Resistance Front.
Officials said they will not allow anyone to disturb the security in Badakhshan.
Ahmadi said however that Daesh and other groups opposed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have no control over any part of the province, but that incidents such as ambushes and explosions have been carried out against IEA forces.
“We did not say that the Resistance Front and Daesh do not exist at all. They are not regular and nowhere have they declared their existence, but still, we witnessed incidents in the capital Faizabad, they want to disrupt security,” said Ahmadi.
“My message is that if it is Daesh or the Resistance Front, whatever they call themselves, they should prove once and for all that the system is infidel [non-Islamic] and share their problems, convince the people and then take up arms,” said Mazuddin Ahmadi, Head of Information and Culture of Badakhshan.
Residents of Badakhshan, who have welcomed the recent calm, say they no longer want conflict in the province.
“With the change of regime in Afghanistan, security has really changed. In the past, robberies and murder was common, and theft and blasts were less common but after the developments, murders and thefts have decreased. We hope the government will pay attention to security and try to provide more security,” said Mohibullah Sadat, a resident of Badakhshan.
“After the recent developments, people can do their work and activities day and night and travel, and theft and crime have decreased. We are completely satisfied with this situation, and our emphasis is that the Islamic Emirate also maintain security,” said Abdul Baies Hakimi, another resident.
According to Badakhshan officials, eight so-called resistance fighters have been killed and one arrested in the latest clashes in Badakhshan’s Kohistan district.
Latest News
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
Herat provincial officials said Sunday that 11 Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) members were killed in a traffic accident on the Herat-lslam Qala highway.
Mahmood Shah Rasouli, spokesman for Herat police said that an IEA Ranger vehicle collided with a another vehicle.
According to Rasouli all the fatalities are IEA forces who were on their way to Herat city.
Herat
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
At least five people were killed in two explosions in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Friday evening, security sources said.
The blasts happened around 6:00pm in District 12 of the provincial capital Herat.
Twenty two others were wounded in the explosions which took place in a playground where youths were playing.
The cause of the blasts remains unclear.
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
Mandatory burqa decision by IEA sparks widespread reaction
Sixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia
Kunduz experiences spike in TB cases
$32 million cash aid package arrives in Afghanistan
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA says its forces will protect Afghanistan airports
-
Latest News4 days ago
22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC condemns continued attacks against Afghan civilians
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
-
Latest News3 days ago
97% of Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA ready to negotiate with US on ‘external issues’
-
World5 days ago
U.S. wants U.N. Security Council vote on N.Korea sanctions in May
-
COVID-194 days ago
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID spreads in China