Paktia schools register 20,000 new enrolments of girls for this year
Paktia education officials said Tuesday that 20,000 girls have been enrolled in schools in Gardez city and districts for the new solar year, in addition to the 73,000 already in school in the province.
Officials said the number of girls in schools in the province has historically been low but that this is changing for the better.
However, some girls from the insecure Zurmat district have said there are no schools for girls in their area.
After months of school closures, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and winter, the new school year has now started in Paktia.
Students have welcomed the return to class as they say online classes were not of much help to them.
Head of Education for Paktia province, Kochai Zazai, also discussed the increase in enrolment figures of girls.
“In Paktia province we have 88 schools for girls, with 73,000 girls attending and 750 female teachers; and for the new solar educational year we plan to enroll 20,000 girls who have reached the legal school age in the center and in district schools.”
Girl students who have been sent to Gardez city, the provincial capital, from insecure Zurmat district, say that nothing has been done so far to provide education for girls in their district.
“In our district, girls can only learn up to elementary classes but not up to secondary classes,” said Bahar, a student.
“We hope that access for secondary and higher classes is also provided for girls in the districts,” said Negah, another student.
In addition to security threats, the lack of adequate facilities and a lack of female teachers are cited as factors that have limited access for girls to education in the district.
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
Members of a number of different political parties said Tuesday that under the new US plan for a transitional government, the Taliban has been offered a 50 percent stake in the system with the balance shared between politicians and government.
The sources said they have been in consultations regarding the proposal delivered by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad last week.
Meanwhile, sources from the Jamiat-e-Islami party said they proposed the power-sharing plan to the US – but said it should be divided up equally between government, political parties, and the Taliban.
Other sources have meanwhile said the Taliban and government have been offered an equal share in provincial seats, ministry representation, seats in the National Assembly, and in the judiciary institutions.
“We are consulting on the plan but we do not accept it. Power should be divided between three players: government, the political parties, and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami.
The Taliban, have not however commented on this but said on Sunday night they were reviewing the proposal.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile said on Monday that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter sent out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to key stakeholders, was a proposal for a new political structure in Afghanistan, and that it was “shameful” and he would “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
But some politicians are on board with the idea and said a “participatory system” under the umbrella of the Republic was acceptable. Others have said they are still discussing the proposal.
“This US plan is not final. It has the ability to change and be adjusted. Politicians will sit down and come to a general conclusion about this plan. The Moscow-Ankara meeting has been used for this plan,” said Hafiz-Ur-Rahman Naqi, the deputy head of Hizb-e-Islami in reference to a planned peace meeting in Moscow next week and a proposed summit in Turkey at a later stage.
According to sources, the US peace plan for Afghanistan also states that the Republic and the Taliban will have an equal say in selecting members of a transitional government within the framework of peace.
Female cyclists mark Women’s Day in Kabul
A number of Afghan women cyclists held a cycling contest to mark March 8, International Women’s Day, in Kabul.
Twenty cyclists from Kabul, Bamyan, Ghazni, Balkh, and Faryab provinces cycled 35 km from the National Olympic Committee Headquarters to the Paghman Palace west of Kabul.
Yulduz Hashemi, a member of the Afghan women’s national cycling team stated: “Today we are here for a competition entitled Gawhar Shad Begum Cup to mark March 8.”
Meanwhile, Fazel Ahmad Fazli, Head of the National Cycling Federation stated that the event was held to honor Afghan women and increase the numbers of female cyclists in the country.
Yulduz Hashemi secured first place at the end of the event, while Fariba and Afsana Nawrozi won second and third place, respectively.
Ghani meets with Dostum after more than two years
Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, the former first vice president, met with President Ashraf Ghani on Monday evening, for the first time in more than two and half years.
The two sides discussed the current political and security situation, the Afghan peace process, and the emergence of a national consensus for the success of the process, Dostum’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement, the two sides emphasized preserving the hard-won achievements of the past 20 years.
Dostum briefed Ghani of the security situation in Kabul and Northern provinces, stating: “Practical plans are needed for the clearance of the Faryab-Mazar and Kunduz-Kabul highways.”
Meanwhile, Ghani welcomed Dostum’s security plans and called for the ideas to be implemented.
The meeting comes after Dostum returned to Kabul in late February after a 20-month absence.
Dostum was welcomed back by Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs, and several prominent Afghan figures at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
