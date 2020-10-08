Featured
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
The governor of Paktia, Mohammad Halim Fidai says the Taliban are not committed to peace and have allowed foreign fighters to join their ranks in the province, which has led to intensified fighting in the area.
He said the foreign fighters, who are mostly Pakistani nationals, has led to an increase in attacks on security posts in many districts and has rendered roads in the province insecure.
“I believe that the armed Taliban are not committed to peace. They have violated the deal which they have signed (US-Taliban deal),” said Fidai
This comes amid a deadlock in talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban team in Doha.
One of the obstacles in the way of talks currently is the Afghan team’s concerns over using the Doha deal between the United States and the Taliban brokered in February as the cornerstone to peace talks.
Critics have claimed that the Taliban is already in breach of that agreement as the group was supposed to have cut all ties with foreign terrorist groups including al-Qaeda.
But Paktia residents have raised concerns over the increased insecurity in the province and Paktia’s governor went as far as to say the Doha agreement has in fact strengthened the Taliban.
The Paktia provincial council also raised concerns and confirmed the presence of foreign Taliban militants in the province – which borders Pakistan.
They said these fighters are Pakistan Taliban who are fighting alongside the Afghan Taliban and that they easily cross the porous border – the Durand Line – into Patan and Zazi Aryub districts.
“We have spoken with people, some are Pakistani nationals, some are Chechens, all are foreign nationals integrated with the local Taliban,” a provincial council member Janat Gul Samkanai said.
“Everything (all attacks) is being planned in Pakistan and implemented in Afghanistan,” Abdul Malik Zazai head of the provincial council said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Ariana News that there was no truth in what Paktia provincial officials have claimed and said there were no foreign fighters with them and that they had not attacked Afghan security forces.
Business
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Featured
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: “The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valor.”
ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: “There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul.”
Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”
“In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”
Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar.
He had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.
He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.
After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.
Featured
US troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas: Trump
Just hours after US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said American forces in Afghanistan will be down to 2,500 by early next year, Trump issued a post on Twitter stating all troops should be home by Christmas.
Trump said on Twitter: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”
A few hours before Trump’s tweet, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan currently and would go down to 2,500 by early next year.
“Ultimately, the Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement. … It’s going to be slow progress, it’s going to be hard progress, but we think it’s a necessary step – we think Americans need to come home,” O’Brien said.
Reuters reported that it was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalizing a long-held aspiration.
But Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from “ridiculous endless wars” the cornerstone of his foreign policy.
In February, the US-brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha that was conditions based and included the full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Since then troop levels have reduced from 13,000 to 8,600 with a further reduction to 4,500 expected by November.
O’Brien stated however that there were currently less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan but no confirmation or details on this issue has so far been released.
However, testifying before a US House of Representatives committee last month, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that once the number of US troops reached 4,500, the administration “would do an evaluation of ties and actions that we have taken and make decisions on that.”
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
US troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas: Trump
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
US calls for ex-Afghan football chief’s arrest on sexual abuse charges
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
- Featured5 days ago
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban attack public police force base on Takhar-Kunduz highway
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah likely to visit India to discuss peace process
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani heads to Kuwait, for Emir’s funeral, and then to Qatar
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace
- Featured2 days ago
Ghani, Khalilzad discuss spike in violence at high-level Doha meeting