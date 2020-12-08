Latest News
Paktia man gets 25 years in prison for murder of daughter-in-law
A Paktia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his daughter-in-law.
Mohammad Rahim, was handed his sentence on Monday by the Paktia Provincial Court for killing his son’s wife Madina.
Rahim mainted throughout the proceedings that he was innocent and that Madina had committed suicide.
However, forensic evidence provided to the court concluded that she had been murdered.
During sentencing the presiding judge gave Rahim leave to appeal his sentencing.
This comes after the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office stated Monday in a report that Afghan women and girls are being failed by the country’s justice system.
The report, titled, “In Search of Justice for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Girls,” examines the response of the justice system and assistance provided to survivors in reported cases of violence against women and girls in the period between September 2018 and February 2020.
The report acknowledged the response by the justice system to violence against women and girls continues to improve, but stated that progress has been limited.
“UNAMA found that only half of the reported crimes reached a primary court, with perpetrators convicted in around 40 percent of all documented cases,” a statement issued by the UN read.
Latest News
Abdullah gives peace talks update, says teams to continue discussions
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said the Afghan Republic’s talks team and the Taliban met on Monday and discussed the agenda to take the peace talks forward.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Abdullah said: “Today the delegations have group consultations and very serious discussions will start tomorrow (Wednesday).”
“This is the first time that a real opportunity for peace has come; a realistic opportunity, but it is up to both sides to seize it,” Abdullah said.
“Peace requires thinking and believing in peace, and in this regard, we expect the other side (the Taliban) to take a big step, and I am sure that they will not regret it, and this is not only a political issue, but also a responsibility,” Abdullah stated.
This comes after the teams, based in Doha, discussed the agenda for the third day on Monday, sources confirmed.
The parties to the talks met on Saturday and Sunday after last week’s breakthrough in the talks deadlock.
Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said on Monday the meetings were preliminary and that discussions around the agenda needed more time.
This comes after the two sides last week agreed to the procedures and rules on peace talks, following a drawn out deadlock after talks ground to a halt soon after the September 12 launch.
However, a breakthrough was reached last week following the intervention by a number of entities and governments including Qatar, Pakistan and the US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
Latest News
Report blames Trump’s Administration for 330% increase in civilian casualties
Outgoing President Donald Trump’s decision in 2017 to loosen military rules of engagement in Afghanistan that were meant to protect civilians was followed by a sharp increase in civilian deaths, a report released on Monday revealed.
The report by Brown University Watson Institute’s Costs of War Project, one of the premier authorities on civilian casualties in the 19-year-long war, found a 330 percent increase in the number of Afghan civilians killed by US-led airstrikes from 2016, the final year of the Barack Obama administration, to 2019.
Author of the report, Neta C. Crawford, said: “Some of this harm could be avoided by tighter rules of engagement, as well as better training. A negotiated ceasefire might also yield results at the bargaining table and at the same time avoid escalating harm to Afghan civilians from airstrikes.”
From 2007 to 2016, US-led and Afghan government forces killed an average of 582 civilians each year, the report found.
From 2017 to 2019, during Trump’s tenure, those same forces killed an average of 1,134 civilians each year, a nearly 95 percent increase.
The sharp increase in civilian deaths followed a decision by Trump, in consultation with former Defense Secretary James Mattis and other military and civilian officials, to relax rules of engagement in the Afghan war in order to give US commanders more battlefield flexibility and to gain leverage at the bargaining table with the Taliban.
“From 2017 through 2019, civilian deaths due to US and allied forces’ airstrikes in Afghanistan dramatically increased,” the report states.
“In 2019 airstrikes killed 700 civilians – more civilians than in any other year since the beginning of the war in 2001 and 2002. After the US and Taliban reached a peace agreement in late February 2020, US and other international air strikes declined, and so did the harm to civilians caused by those strikes.”
According to the United Nations, US-led and Afghan government airstrikes killed more civilians than did Taliban militant attacks during the first half of 2019.
The new report found that as US-led bombings declined following the agreement reached with the Taliban in February 2020, Afghan government airstrikes have increased.
“As a consequence, the Afghan Air Force (AAF) is harming more Afghan civilians than at any time in its history,” the report states.
“In the first six months of this year, the AAF killed 86 Afghan civilians and injured 103 civilians in airstrikes. That rate of harm nearly doubled in the next three months. Between July and the end of September, the Afghan Air Force killed 70 civilians and 90 civilians were injured.”
“As with the international airstrikes, some of this harm could be avoided by tighter rules of engagement, as well as better training,” the report states.
The report also highlights the fact that a reduction or even total withdrawal of US ground troops does not mean an end to war or civilian casualties, as most American combat is one-sided and takes place in the air.
The report also states that there were more weapons dropped from the air in 2018 and 2019 than at the height of US presence in Afghanistan in 2011.
According to the Costs of War Project report, more than 43,000 Afghan civilians have been killed during the 19-year US-led war.
While Taliban insurgents have killed the most civilians, thousands of men, women, and children have also been killed by US, allied, and Afghan government bombs and bullets, the report states.
Latest News
US forces and NDS target al-Qaeda in Helmand and Nimroz
US forces and Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) launched two raids against al-Qaeda in Helmand and Nimroz provinces over the past several days, killing at least eight operatives and capturing three more, the Long War Journal reported.
According to the report, the US military launched an airstrike on Thursday that targeted a Taliban meeting in Nad Ali district in Helmand province.
At least 40 insurgents were reportedly killed or wounded during the airstrike, including Abdullah Baloch, the Taliban’s purported shadow governor of Farah province.
Eight members of al-Qaeda are also said to have been killed in the Nad Ali airstrike, the Long War Journal reported.
US intelligence officials meanwhile told Long War Journal that Baloch is what is known as a “dual hatted” commander: he leads members of both the Taliban and al-Qaeda.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the NDS captured three al-Qaeda leaders during an operation in the southwestern province of Nimroz. The NDS identified the al-Qaeda leaders as Mustafa, the leader of al-Qaeda’s Amar Bil Marof Affairs, or its prevention of virtue and vice committee, Hafiz Abdul Aziz, and Hayatullah, the Long War Journal reported.
All three are Afghan citizens and have been involved with attacks on the Kamal Khan Dam as well as Zaranj City, the capital of Nimroz province.
According to the NDS, Mustafa and Hafiz Mohammad recently lived in Iran, and carried out terrorist attacks under the leadership of Hafiz Ghulamullah, deputy intelligence head of al-Qaeda in Nimroz.
Long War Journal stated that al-Qaeda leaders and operatives are known to shelter in Iran, and often cross the border to operate inside Afghanistan.
Israel recently killed Abu Mohammad al Masri (Adbullah Ahmed Abdullah), al-Qaeda’s second in command who was wanted by the US government, in an ambush in Tehran, Iran.
Long War Journal reported that despite repeated targeting, killing, and capturing of al-Qaeda leaders and operatives, the Taliban maintains that the terror group does not operate in Afghanistan. The Taliban maintains that al-Qaeda left Afghanistan after the US invasion in 2001.
The Taliban maintains this lie because the February agreement with the United States stipulates that al-Qaeda cannot plot attacks against the West. In exchange, the US agreed to withdraw all forces by April 2021, Long War Journal reported.
The US government has not held the Taliban to account for its support of al-Qaeda.
