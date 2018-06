(Last Updated On: June 23, 2018 11:47 am)

The governor of Paktia, Shamim Katwazai survived armed men attack in Logar province on Saturday, local officials confirmed.

The spokesman of Paktia governor, Abdullah Hassrat said the governor has been attacked in Kabul-Gardiz highway at the vicinity of Logar province.

According to Hassrat, the incident had no casualties.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack.