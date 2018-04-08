Pakistan’s Surprise Uproar to Kunduz Airstrike

(Last Updated On: April 08, 2018 8:10 pm)

Following an airstrike in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province, the incident sparked an unprecedented uproar in Pakistan, a country always accused by Afghanistan of harboring the terror groups in its soil.

Pakistani media, political parties and ordinary people staged rallies and widely condemned the attack.

Protesters claimed that civilians were killed in the airstrike on the seminary in Afghanistan.

While dozens of Afghan civilians including women and children were killed in the deadly attacks of the Taliban and Daesh militant groups in Afghanistan in the past but there were no similar reactions.

Therefore, it is widely believed in Afghanistan that the recent uproar is part of the Pakistan’s strategy for supporting the terrorists in Afghanistan and not a solidarity with the innocents.

“Naturally, Pakistanis are staging protests when their own proxies, trained in their seminaries to kill Afghans, are getting killed,” Mohammad Agul Mujahid, a former military official, said.

Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) reacted on his twitter, saying that a few days ago 1,800 Taliban were graduated from Akorah Khatak Madrasah in Pakistan and “Jihad in Afghanistan was the main slogan of them”.

According to officials, Kunduz airstrike has killed dozens of Taliban fighters including Mawlawi Baryal, Taliban Quetta Shura member, Mawlawi Shahidullah, Taliban military commission Chief for Kunduz, Mawlawi Mumtaz, and Taliban Trainer for the Red Unit in Kunduz.