Pakistan’s students condemn attack on Kabul University
Pakistani students on Saturday organized a peaceful demonstration and candle-lit vigil near the National Press Club of Islamabad (NPC) to express solidarity with Afghans and protest against attacks on educational facilities including Monday’s siege at Kabul University.
Students from different universities including Quaid-e-Azam University, National University Of Modern Languages (NUML), International Islamic University, and Muslim-Youth University took part and condemned these incidents.
Dozens of students participated and members of different civil society organizations also joined in as did Afghan students studying in Pakistan.
The Afghan students thanked their Pakistani peers for their support.
This comes after Iran also came out in support of Afghanistan on Friday and projected the colors of the Afghan flag onto Tehran’s landmark Azadi tower.
In the past week, countries and world-leaders have voiced their concern over the high levels of violence in Afghanistan and condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on education facilities.
Officials have put the death toll after Monday’s attack at 22 but some sources said as many as 30 civilians, mostly students were killed.
Biden calls on Americans to unite, says it’s time to heal
Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump to become the next US president told Americans overnight in his victory speech he was a leader who “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a country gripped by a pandemic and economic and social turmoil.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said in a victory speech close to his Delaware home, “and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”
Biden crossed the winning line with 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.
Trump however refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting, VOA reported.
But Biden used his acceptance speech as an olive branch to those who did not vote for him, telling Trump voters that he understood their disappointment but said: “Let’s give each other a chance.”
“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again, to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy,” he said. “We are not enemies. We are Americans.”
Biden’s victory was a rejection of Trump’s divisive leadership. However, the president-elect inherits a deeply divided nation that is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, black woman and woman of Asian descent, to become vice president, an achievement that comes as the US faces a reckoning on racial justice, VoA reported.
The California senator will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the US government.
Harris introduced Biden at their evening victory celebration as “a president for all Americans” who would look to rebuild a nation so deeply divided.
“Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before,” Harris told Americans. “You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth … you ushered in a new day for America.”
However, all indications point towards Trump not giving up easily with media reports pointing towards a potentially turbulent transfer of power.
Overnight Trump said his campaign would take legal action and in a tweet that was all in caps stated: “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.” Twitter however immediately flagged it as misleading.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George HW Bush in 1992.
Daudzai warns Taliban trying to challenge Afghan peace process
Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan, said Saturday the Taliban are trying to challenge the Afghan peace process by intensifying the war and carrying out targeted assassinations across the country.
According to Daudzai, the Taliban’s main aim is to take advantage of the peace talks by intensifying the war and stated the Afghan government is prepared to defend itself against the worst-case scenario.
“We should keep in mind the worst situation regarding peace in Afghanistan. The government should focus on resources to support Afghan forces,” said Daudzai.
Afghan security officials also said the Taliban have attacked more than 30 districts in 22 provinces in less than a month.
“We responded to Taliban attacks based on standard principles. We will not allow anyone to disrupt security,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) urged both warring sides to call a lasting ceasefire to avoid causing further civilian casualties.
“Afghans are concerned about the civilian casualties because they sacrifice [their lives] every day. The Afghan government must provide security for the Afghans,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman, for the AIHRC.
This comes amid increased violence across the country.
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
