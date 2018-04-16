Pakistan’s State-to-State Preconditions Against Afghan National Interests: MPs

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2018 4:26 pm)

A number of Parliament Members at the Lower House say that Pakistan’s state-to-state preconditions proposed to the government are against the national interests.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Shahid Khan Abbasi in his recent visit to Kabul has reportedly proposed six pre-conditions to the Afghan government which includes the dismissal of Gen. Abdul Raziq, Kandahar’s police chief.

“How the Pakistani PM comes here and proposes the dismissal of Gen. Raziq? Gen. Raziq has many achievements in providing peace and fights against oppositions,” said Shakiba Hashemi, representative of Kandahar at the Parliament.

In the meantime, the chairman of Lower House, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi noted that Pakistan has always played a double game with Afghanistan and the government must prevent the conspiracies of Pakistan.

“Raziq is a brave general and has his popularity among the people. Pakistan completely knows everything about him that proposed his dismissal,” Ibrahimi added.

This comes as Afghan border police and members of Pakistan’s paramilitary Frontier Corps have clashed near the two countries’ disputed border, leaving several dead and wounded on both sides.