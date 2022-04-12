World
Pakistan’s Sharif takes oath as country’s prime minister
Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country’s prime minister on Monday at the President House, officially taking over from ousted premier Imran Khan.
The oath was administered by the chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, in the absence of President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan’s party, who said he was unwell.
Sharif has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician. He is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan’s military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy.
After Monday’s vote, Sharif vowed to tackle an economic malaise that has seen the rupee hit an all-time low and the central bank implement the biggest hike in interest rates in decades last week, Reuters reported.
“If we have to save the sinking boat, what we all need is hard work, and unity, unity and unity,” he told parliament.
“We are beginning a new era of development today.”
Monday also saw resignation of more than 100 lawmakers loyal to Khan.
If the resignations are accepted by the parliament speaker, Pakistan would face the prospect of more than 100 by-elections within two months, a major distraction for Sharif, 70, and his coalition partners and a potential platform for Khan, 69, to mobilise his support.
550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge stolen by thieves in India
A massive bridge in Bihar Rohtas district in India has been stolen by a gang of thieves posing as local state irrigation department officials.
India Times reported Sunday that the 550 ton, 18 meter-long iron bridge was stolen over three days, in broad daylight.
According to the report, the gang used gas cutters and heavy machinery to move their “heavy load”.
The bridge was built in 1972 over the Arrah canal but had apparently been declared unfit for use and villagers in the area used an adjoining concrete bridge to cross the canal.
Local police told India Times they are trying to identify the culprits and have alerted scrap metal dealers to be on the lookout for the missing iron.
California woman wins $10m after accidentally buying wrong lottery ticket
A woman accidentally bought the wrong lottery ticket while purchasing the ticket from an automatic machine – only to discover she had hit the jackpot and scooped a whopping $10m prize.
California TV station KABC reported that LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in the city of Tarzana when she put $40 into a vending machine.
She described how “some rude person” bumped into her as she was selecting her options and she ended up mistakenly purchasing a $30 ticket.
“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said in a statement released by the California Lottery.
She then returned to her car, scratched off the ticket and discovered she had won a gigantic sum of money. “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket] and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said.
According to the statement, Edwards plans on buying a house and setting up a charity organization.
