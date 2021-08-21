Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan 

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2021)

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.

Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”

He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”

He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.

On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.

He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.

He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.

He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.

With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.