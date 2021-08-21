Featured
Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on the phone with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to Qureshi’s office, the Pakistani minister underscored the importance of security, stability, and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.
Qureshi said “it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan, to address the humanitarian situation for economic sustenance.”
He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.
Belgium’s Wilmes conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in their evacuation endeavors, Qureshi’s office stated.
China administers more than 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines
China had by Wednesday administered over 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is continuing to ramp up mass inoculation among students who are about to begin a new semester, Reuters reported.
Specifically, China had administered 1,900,127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
China granted in late December last year conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, a number of different home-grown vaccines have been rolled out.
With the vaccines in place, the country soon kicked off a massive inoculation drive with an ambition to establish an immune barrier for the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, Reuters reported.
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.
Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”
He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”
He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.
On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.
He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.
He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.
He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.
With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.
Afghan delegation meets with Pakistan’s prime minister
An Afghan delegation of political figures met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the Pakistani leader’s office confirmed.
According to a statement issued by Khan’s office, the prime minister welcomed the delegation and “expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.”
The statement noted that Khan emphasized that “no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.”
The prime minister added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.
The statement also noted that Khan “underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution” and also assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.
According to the statement, the Afghan delegation reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
