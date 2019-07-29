Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Visit Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2019)

Based on the reports of Pakistani media, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, will come to Kabul to discuss the peace process with the Afghan officials.

Meanwhile, a close source to Imran Khan has said that Islamabad is ready to cooperate in bringing peace to Afghanistan through any possible way.

However, the Presidential Palace (ARG) says that Imran Khan’s trip to Kabul has not been officially specified yet.

“We cannot any details on this with you yet because there is no detail on when he will trip to Afghanistan and what his trip’s agenda is,” said Sediq Sediqi, the Spokesperson to the President.

Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process is considered to be effective.

However, some commentators say that Imran Khan has made a promise to Donald Trump to help in the Afghan peace process and therefore he wants to show that he is committed to his promise by coming to Afghanistan.

“Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, will trip to Afghanistan because of the promise that he has made to Donald Trump. However, after his trip he will tell Trump that the electoral campaign is the strong obstacle to the peace process and therefore our efforts have no result,” said Ahmad Saeidi, a former Afghan diplomat in Pakistan.

At the same time, ARG says that soon the direct negotiations between the Taliban and the government are supposed to take place in the near future.

This comes as Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, is in Kabul for several days.

Forming the Afghan delegation for the direct negotiations is believed to be one of his goals behind staying in Kabul.

He is supposed to leave Kabul for Doha and begin the 8th round of his talks with the Taliban in the near future.