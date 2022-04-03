World
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sought fresh elections on Sunday after surviving a move to oust him.
While his fate was not immediately clear a member of his political party blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.
President Arif Alvi approved the request to dissolve parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. But the opposition vowed to challenge the block on their vote to oust Khan, which many had expected him to lose, Reuters reported.
Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace Khan if he was removed, called the parliamentary block “nothing short of high treason”.
“There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution,” Sharif said on Twitter, saying he hoped the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.
The opposition blames Khan for failing to revive the economy and crack down on corruption. He has said, without citing evidence, that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States, a claim Washington denies.
On the streets of the capital Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence, with shipping containers used to block off roads, according to a Reuters witness.
Police were seen detaining three supporters of Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside parliament, but the streets were otherwise calm.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (April 2) said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country.
In a late night video address, Zelenskiy said Russia had to resources to “put pressure” on the east of Ukraine.
He has regularly complained that Western nations have not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems to combat Russia’s aerial threat.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would “do everything to repel” the Russian military.
He also singled out for praise the forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects
Japan said on Friday it was freezing the assets of four Russian organisations, three Russian individuals and six North Korean individuals for involvement in North Korea’s weapons projects, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
North Korea late last month tested a huge new intercontinental missile, prompting the United States to push for “updating” and strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
“Significant progress” made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that “significant progress” has been made in the latest round of face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey.
“We regard the results of the talks that took place in Istanbul yesterday as a positive step forward. This is not the final result yet. But the Ukrainian negotiators have reaffirmed that Ukraine remains a non-nuclear state, stays neutral, and stays out of the NATO. I consider it as a significant progress,” Lavrov said in Tunxi, east China’s Anhui Province.
He made the remarks when he briefed the media on the sidelines of the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations held “constructive” negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday, raising the curtain on concrete efforts of both sides to put forward a solution to the current conflict.
During the fifth round of talks, or the fourth face-to-face meeting, which lasted for about three hours in Istanbul, the two sides finally clinched some progress in exploring possible ways out of the tensions. Local media reported that consultations will continue via video link.
Earlier in the day, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lavrov.
“We had very smooth discussion today. During the talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations in accordance with the guidelines that were agreed upon by our leaders and which are aimed at the comprehensive development of bilateral ties and strengthening our foreign policy coordination. I am very satisfied with the talks,” Lavrov told a China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter.
