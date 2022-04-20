Connect with us

Pakistan’s new cabinet sworn in

10 hours ago

Pakistan‘s new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday (April 19), state television reported.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in over a week after Pakistan‘s parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.

The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.

Sharif’s new government faces a number of policy challenges, in particular dealing with an economy in deep trouble.

EU Council’s Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv

6 hours ago

April 20, 2022

European Council President Charles Michel made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU’s executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

“In Kyiv today,” Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union’s 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station. “In the heart of a free and democratic Europe.”

Putin’s ‘invasion of Ukraine’ takes its toll on world economy: Biden

8 hours ago

April 20, 2022

The U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a big reason for inflation is Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “invasion of Ukraine”, Reuters reported.

The invasion is “driving up gas prices and food prices all over the world,” Biden said.

Pointing to the impact of Ukraine war on energy prices, he said he is doing everything to bring down the prices, Reuters reported.

“The war in Ukraine is going to continue to take its toll on the world economy. It is going to take its toll on energy, and it is going to take its toll on food,” he noted.

His remarks came at an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he delivered speech about the unprecedented investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law that will improve the country’s ports and waterways.

Biden also highlighted how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally, read the report.

Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation – Lavrov

1 day ago

April 19, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine which he predicted would be a significant development, Reuters reported.

“Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation”, Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.

