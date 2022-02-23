Latest News
Pakistan’s Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve differences between the two neighbours.
The nuclear-powered rivals have shared antagonistic relations since gaining independence 75 years ago, fighting three wars, with ties strained recently over the northern Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.
“I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV,” Khan told Russia Today in an interview, adding that it would be beneficial for the billion people in the subcontinent if differences could be resolved through debate.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
“India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal,” Khan said, stressing his government’s policy was to have trade relations with all countries.
Khan’s remarks follow similar comments recently by Pakistan’s top commercial official, Razzak Dawood, who, according to media, told journalists he supported trade ties with India, which would benefit both sides.
Khan said Pakistan’s regional trading options were already limited, with Iran, its southwestern neighbour, under U.S. sanctions and Afghanistan, to the west, involved in decades of war.
Pakistan shares strong economic ties with its northern neighbour, China, which has committed billions of dollars for infrastructure and other projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
Khan’s interview came on the eve of a visit to Moscow, where he will meet President Vladimir Putin – the first visit by a Pakistani leader to Russia in two decades.
The two-day visit for talks on economic cooperation was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.
“This doesn’t concern us, we have a bilateral relation with Russia and we really want to strength it,” Khan said of the Ukraine crisis.
Iran President says insecurity will return to Afghanistan if inclusive govt not formed
During a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that his neighbors should help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, otherwise the country will become insecure.
Raisi who was on a visit to Qatar, said at a joint press conference with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that in the absence of such a government, unrest in Afghanistan would continue.
“Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region must help the people and all ethnic and political groups of Afghanistan to establish an all-inclusive popular government in Afghanistan, otherwise insecurity will return to this oppressed country,” Raisi said.
The Iranian president also said he had talked with the Emir of Qatar about regional issues, the fight against terrorism, and narcotics.
“We also exchanged views on regional issues such as the fight against terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, drug trafficking, and agreed that the fight against terrorism and its various forms is one of our priorities. Iran’s capabilities in the successful fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq are security-building not only for the region but also for the world,” Raisi said.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said recently that a single-ethnic government would not solve the current problems of the Afghan people.
Meanwhile, Russia, a country heavily embroiled in tensions with the West over the Ukraine crisis, favors the formation of a participatory government in which all prominent Afghan political actors are involved.
“There is no talk of Russia recognizing the new government. Moscow is in favor of participatory leadership in Afghanistan with the participation of all major political groups, and it supports such a government,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.
The Islamic Emirate considers the caretaker government to be inclusive and has repeatedly emphasized that it has representatives of other ethnic groups and strata of Afghanistan and has also promised to reform the structure of the caretaker cabinet.
Need for humanitarian aid has increased by 30% in Afghanistan: ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concern that the Afghan people’s need for humanitarian assistance has increased by 30 percent.
The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Tuesday that currently 24.4 million people across Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance.
According to the United Nations, more than half of Afghanistan’s population is facing a severe crisis and food insecurity, and one million children are at risk of severe malnutrition.
Earlier, officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern about the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, saying that governments need to work with Afghanistan to improve the situation.
Biden’s decision on Afghan assets unjust: Amnesty Int’l
Amnesty International said Tuesday the U.S. decision to divert half of Afghanistan’s money to victims of 9/11 attacks was “unjust” and a “mistake” and called on the U.S. administration to reverse their decision.
In a statement issued by the organization, Amnesty International said the money does not belong to the victims of the September 11 attacks on the United States.
“Amnesty International has long called for the compensation of the families of the victims and the survivors of the September 11th, 2001 attacks in the United States,” it said.
The 9/11 perpetrators must be held to account, but the money belongs to Afghans who are mostly suffering hunger, the organization stated.
U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, dividing $7 billion in Afghanistan central bank’s reserves between aid and families of the victims of 9/11 last week.
The decision drew anger from Afghans, who called the move “theft” and “moral decay.”
