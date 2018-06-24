Pakistan’s ISI Makes Decision for Taliban Regarding War, Peace: Farah Governor

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 6:27 pm)

Abdul Baseer Salangi, the governor of Farah province said Sunday that Pakistan’s intelligence service, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is deciding for Taliban to either fight or make peace with the Afghan government.

According to Mr. Salangi, Taliban militants are tired of war and are willing to join peace talks.

He claimed that Pakistan is preventing the group’s leadership to launch peace and reconciliation process with the Afghan government and even the militant group was threatened not to announce the three-day truce during Eid days.

At the same event, Farah security officials emphasized on oppressing the Taliban fighters at the province.

“I promise to the people and representatives of Farah that we will fight until the last drop of our blood to defend from our people,” said Fazel Ahmad Shirzad, the provincial police chief.

“With all courage, I want to tell you that I will fight against the enemies day and night shoulder to shoulder with my soldiers and I will be in the first line,” said Abdul Raheem, the new deputy police chief of the province.

“Fighting against such people is Jihad and I urge you to have a high morale,” said Dadullah Qani, a member of the provincial council.

After the end of the three-day ceasefire by the Taliban, the insurgent group has warned to attack the city, so most of the inhabitants whose house are located around the police headquarter and intelligence agency buildings are leaving their houses during the nights.