Pakistan’s ISI Involved Ghazni War: Security Source

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had trained some fighters for the battle in Afghan province of Ghazni which left hundreds killed and wounded to Afghan civilians and military personnel, a security source told Ariana News on condition on anonymity Friday.

A source at Afghan Intelligence Agency said that they have obtained documents indicating Pakistan’s ISI involvement in Ghazni War which ended after four days of furious clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces.

Pakistani generals had trained some insurgents to fight in Ghazni City, the source said.

The security source added that some of the wounded fighters had been shifted to hospitals and treatment centers in Pakistani’s Waziristan and Quetta through Paktia and Khost provinces of Afghanistan after the defeat in Ghazni battle.

According to the source, some of the wounded fighters had been even treated via mobile health team consisted of Pakistani military doctors in Nawa district of the province. The mobile team was still in the district, the source said.

This comes as the Taliban previously had rejected presence of Pakistani military in Ghazni conflict.