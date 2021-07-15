Latest News
Pakistan’s former president Hussain dies at 80
Pakistan’s former president Mamnoon Hussain died in Karachi on Wednesday at the age of 80 after a long illness, his family confirmed.
Hussain served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018.
He was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for a few days when he died, Dawn News reported.
Hussain is survived by his wife and three sons.
Latest News
President Ghani to attend international summit in Uzbekistan
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on Thursday morning for a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend an international connectivity summit named “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities,” the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
According to the statement, the leaders from South and Central Asia will take part in the summit which is aimed at strengthening connectivity between the two regions.
The summit will have three common themes of discussion – Economy, Security, and Culture.
It is aimed at refreshing historical ties between Central and South Asia.
Latif Mahmoud, a presidential spokesman, said that there would also be discussions on opportunities in Central Asia and South Asia.
Mahmoud said that Ghani will also meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will discuss Afghanistan’s role in Central and South Asia and key economic projects.
The leaders of four Central Asian states, together with the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, have been invited to the summit.
Latest News
U.S. to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants
The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.
The White House on Wednesday said the evacuation, called Operation Allies Refuge, would start during the last week of July.
The Biden administration has been under pressure from lawmakers of both U.S. political parties and advocacy groups to begin evacuating thousands of special immigration visa applicants – and their families – who risk retaliation because of their work with the U.S. government.
That concern has grown with a surge in fighting between U.S.-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban in recent weeks, with the militants gaining territory and capturing border crossings.
“The reason that we are taking these steps is because these are courageous individuals. We want to make sure we recognize and value the role they’ve played over the last several years,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.
Psaki declined to provide specifics on the number of Afghans who will be in the initial evacuation flights, citing unspecified “operational and security reasons.”
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the initial evacuation would include about 2,500 people and that they likely would be housed on U.S. military facilities, possibly in the United States, while their visa applications were processed. No decision has been made on the specific bases to be used, the official said.
The Special Immigrant Visa program is available to people who worked with the U.S. government or the American-led military force during the Afghanistan war that began in 2001. A similar program was available for Iraqis who worked with the U.S. government in that country after the 2003 American-led invasion, but no applications were accepted after September 2014.
Reuters was first to report news of the new Afghanistan evacuation effort.
President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan for Aug. 31. The U.S. general leading the mission, Austin Miller, relinquished command at a ceremony on Monday, a symbolic end to America’s longest war.
At a White House meeting on Wednesday, Biden planned to tell Miller the drawdown of U.S. forces was a “testament to his leadership,” a senior White House official said.
It is expected that the initial evacuation will be carried out by civilian chartered aircraft and will include Afghans who are waiting for their visa applications to be processed and their families, according to sources familiar with the issue.
James Miervaldis, chairman of a group called No One Left Behind that has been pressing for the evacuation of U.S.-affiliated Afghans, called the start of the evacuation “a very positive development.”
Miervaldis said more efforts were needed as there were potentially tens of thousands of Afghans who may want to leave the country while they wait for visas to be processed.
A July 12-13 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan is broadly unpopular among both Democrats and Republicans, with only about three in 10 Democrats and four in 10 Republicans saying the military should remain.
The national opinion survey found that only 29% of the country agreed that “the United States continue its military operations in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday criticized the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan and said civilians were being left to be “slaughtered” by the Taliban.
“Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake. … They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart,” Bush told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
The former Republican president, who sent troops to Afghanistan in the autumn of 2001 after the September 11 attacks, said he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel “feels the same way.”
CBS reported that according to Bush, Merkel, who is set to retire from politics later this year after 16 years in power, had brought “class and dignity to a very important position and made very hard decisions”.
US and NATO forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in early May and are due to completely pull out by the end of August.
The United Nations said on Sunday the rising conflict is causing “more suffering” across the violence-wracked country, and called for continuous financial aid.
