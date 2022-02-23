COVID-19
Pakistan’s former minister Rehman Malik dies of COVID-19 complications
Pakistan’s former Interior Minister, senator and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has died at the age of 70 due to complications arising from COVID-19.
He is survived by his widow and two sons.
Politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences while education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s father also mourned the death of the PPP veteran.
COVID-19
UK PM Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England
British Prime Minister Boris on Monday said he would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 and free testing, drawing scepticism from some scientists and political opponents.
Johnson’s “living with COVID” plan has sparked alarm that it is too early.
Britain has reported 160,00 deaths from COVID-19, the seventh-highest death toll in the world.
COVID-19
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth catches COVID
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.
Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.
The health of the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest, Reuters reported.
Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.
COVID-19
Biden to extend US national emergency over COVID-19 health risk
US President Joe Biden said on Friday the US national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus.
Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from COVID-19 emphasized the need to respond to the pandemic with “the full capacity” of the federal government.
Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid, Reuters reported.
“There remains a need to continue this national emergency,” Biden said in a letter on Friday to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate.
The letter was released by the White House.
The emergency would have been automatically terminated unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the president sent a notice to the Congress stating it is to continue beyond the anniversary date.
US health officials said earlier this week they were preparing for the next phase of the pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline.
