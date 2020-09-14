Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan drop by 43.6% in July
Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan dropped by 43.61 percent in July against the same period last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
According to Pakistan’s The Nation, exports totaled $61.25 million this July against exports to the value of $108.64 last year.
Imported products from Afghanistan also dropped by 56.7 percent from $9.7 million last July to $4.2 million this year.
SBP also reported an overall decline in exports to other countries in the same period. In July exports dropped by 14.57 percent from $2.2 billion to $1.89 billion.
Much of this could be attributed to the closure of all Pakistan’s borders in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only in June did Pakistan start opening borders again with Afghanistan.
Three key trade routes — Chaman, Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings opened but had to deal with major backlogs.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman.
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan enabling Indian airlines and Afghanistan’s Ariana Airline to operate services between the two countries.
In an advisory posted on their website Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation stated there will however be some restrictions.
Those who will be able to fly to India from Afghanistan include Indians stranded in Afghanistan, all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders in possession of Afghanistan passports and foreigners, including diplomats, holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30 June 2020.
From India to Afghanistan, passengers allowed to travel are Afghan nationals/residents and foreign nationals in possession of a valid Afghan visa.
Secondly, any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for the country will be allowed to travel.
However, the advisory stated that the onus will also be on airlines to ensure there are no travel restrictions for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan before issuing a ticket or boarding pass.
Transport or travel bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
A new border crossing is expected to be set up along the Afghanistan border with Iran to facilitate smoother trade between the two countries.
According to Iran’s national news agency, IRNA, the border crossing will be in the Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders Afghanistan’s Herat province.
IRNA quoted Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the Khorasan Razavi Province as saying the new Shamtigh border crossing is where the Khaf-Herat railway line will cross from Iran into Afghanistan.
Rasoulian said an economic commission from Iran was currently assessing the project of the new border crossing but that once complete it will bring many economic advantages to both countries.
He also said the new railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up collection and delivery of goods by trucks which now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.
Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan
Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels.
Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving 1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.
“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.
Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir.
In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.
According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.
