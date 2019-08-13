Pakistan’s Envoy to U.S. Says Kashmir Crisis Could Affect Afghan Peace

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2019)

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan has said on Monday that his country might redeploy troops from the Afghanistan border to the Kashmir frontier, a shift that could complicate American peace talks with the Taliban, the New York Times reported.

In an interview with the New York Times editorial board, Khan emphasized that the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were separate and that he was not attempting to link them.

On the contrary, he said, Pakistan hoped the U.S. talks with the Taliban would succeed and that his country was actively supporting them.

“We are doing all that we can and will continue,” Mr. Khan has told the New York Times. “It’s not an either-or situation.”

Such a possibility, coming just as Pakistan’s longstanding Kashmir crisis with India has escalated, could add a new element to the peace negotiations, which are said to be in the final stages and would end the long-term conflict in the war-weary country.