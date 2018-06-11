Pakistan’s COAS, ISI Chief to Visit Kabul, Likely Discuss Taliban Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 6:17 pm)

A Pakistani delegation led by the country’s Chief of Army Staff and the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency to visit Kabul on Tuesday (June 12), the Afghan defense ministry confirmed.

The Pakistani delegation will meet the Afghan government officials and discuss on a range of issues including the temporary ceasefire with the Taliban.

“They may talk on various issues including the recent ceasefire and the progress which has been made in this regard,” the Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.

Recently, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan has said that they have been witnessed of progress in Kabul-Islamabad relations.

However, some Afghan political analysts are not optimistic in this regard.

“They [the delegation] want to show that Pakistan has not been involved in insecurity and instability of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Jawad Mahdisi, a political commentator, and university professor, adding Pakistan wants to change the mindset of the international community in its favor.

The visit of Pakistani delegation comes amid tense relations between the two neighboring countries over cross-border terrorism.

Kabul says it is suffering at the hands of Taliban groups and other militants operating from inside Pakistani territory. But Islamabad has always denied such accusations, insisting that a strong and stable Afghanistan is in its interests.