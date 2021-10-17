Business
Pakistan’s Chaman border, closed for days due to fear of Afghans influx
A day after protesters took to the streets of Chaman in Pakistan to demand the re-opening of the border crossing into Afghanistan, scores were seen waiting by the border road on Saturday.
Hundreds of people are stranded on both sides of the Chaman border crossing that has been closed for almost two weeks now, Reuters reported.
“This border has been closed for the last 13 days. We have been sitting here for the past 13 days for it to open. We come here at 8:00 in the morning, but by 10:00 we go back, because they (officials) are saying it could not open for months. Whatever money we had earned, we have spent all of it here,” said Sami Ullah, a laborer from Baghlan province who had gone to Karachi for work.
Pakistani officials have said the border has been temporarily closed apparently due to the fear of an influx of Afghans who want to leave their homeland after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August.
Chaman border crossing , the second-largest commercial border point with Afghanistan after the Torkham commercial town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, links with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar, and is used by thousands of labourers, as well as traders, from both countries on a regular basis.
On Friday, thousands of traders took to the streets of Chaman, some on horseback, demanding that the border be opened, Reuters reported.
According to reports, thousands of Afghans have been gathering near the border in their efforts to sneak into Pakistan which has already announced that it was not in a position to accept more refugees.
Already around three million Afghan refugees are already living in Pakistan, some for more than three decades, since the invasion of their country by the Russians in 1979.
Pakistan officials say they fear around a million more would enter the country if border regulations are relaxed.
Business
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations citing IEA interference
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday after what it called heavy handed interference by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities.
The suspension took place after the IEA government ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to levels seen before the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government in August.
“We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities,” a spokesman told Reuters.
Earlier, the IEA warned PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air that their Afghan operations risked being blocked unless they agreed to cut ticket prices, which have spiralled to levels out of reach for most Afghans.
With most airlines no longer flying to Afghanistan, tickets for flights to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have been selling for as much as $2,500 on PIA, according to travel agents in Kabul, compared with $120-$150 before.
The Afghan transport ministry said in a statement prices on the route should “be adjusted to correspond with the conditions of a ticket before the victory of the Islamic Emirate” or the flights would be stopped.
It urged passengers and others to report any violations.
PIA, which runs chartered flights to Kabul rather than regular commercial services, said it had maintained the flights on “humanitarian grounds” and faced insurance premiums of as much as $400,000 per flight, Reuters reported.
“The insurance premiums on these flights are so high that it is simply impossible to operate scheduled flights to Kabul, as it is still considered a war zone by aircraft insurance companies and lessors,” the company said in a statement.
No comment was immediately available from Kam Air.
Business
Afghan Civil Aviation Authority warns PIA and Kam Air to drop ticket prices
The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan has warned Pakistan PIA and Afghan airline Kam Air to adjust ticket prices for flights from Kabul to Islamabad to what they were before the new government came into power.
The announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority, which was published on Thursday, states that flights of these two airlines will be stopped on this route in the event of non-compliance.
The statement added that Afghans should file a complaint to the office if they see any violations.
Ticket prices are said to have skyrocketed to as much as $2,000 for a one-way ticket against an approximate average of about $200 to $300 following the takeover by the new government.
Business
Iranian trade delegation visits Kabul for talks with IEA
An Iranian delegation visited Kabul this week to hold talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries.
Members of Afghanistan’s private sector said Thursday Iran’s trade with Afghanistan totals more than $1 billion a year, adding that the Iranian delegation has urged Afghanistan to facilitate exports and transit between the two countries.
Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock stated: “We get Iran’s goods – from dairy products to construction materials and oil – but the export route from Iran to Afghanistan must be made easier.”
Meanwhile, a member of the Industrialists Union of Afghanistan said that expanding economic relations with Iran was important for Afghanistan.
He added that the government should discuss trade and investment, issues around Afghanistan’s exports as well as transit with the Iranian side.
“An agreement has been made with the delegation [Iran] in various sectors. We should increase cooperation with our neighbors to prevent an economic crisis in the country; we have shared details both about our domestic production and exports with the Islamic Emirate [officials],” Abdul Jabbar Safi, a member of the Union said.
IEA pledges to increase security at Shi’ite mosques after 2nd deadly bombing
Pakistan’s Chaman border, closed for days due to fear of Afghans influx
Police arrest suspect for brutal murder at India’s mass farmer protest
Herat residents welcome much needed food parcels from Bayat Foundation
Pentagon offers payment to families of victims of botched drone strike
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain’s La Palma island, homes destroyed
Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022
Australia agrees on increased US air deployments in Australia
40 suspects arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
Tahawol: G20 summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 billion euros
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem humanitarian crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blue Origin spacecraft lifts off with ‘Star Trek’s’ William Shatner
-
World5 days ago
Small plane crash in US leaves at least two dead, damages homes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help desperate Kandahar families
-
Latest News3 days ago
Putin says Iraq, Syria militants entering Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan Airlines suspends Afghan operations citing IEA interference