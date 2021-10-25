Sport
Pakistanis euphoric after beating India in first World Cup win
Firecrackers, blaring car horns and bursts of gunfire rang out across Pakistani cities on Sunday as cricket fans celebrated their first World Cup victory over arch rivals India, Reuters reported.
Shortly after captain Babar Azam and his partner Mohammad Rizwan sealed a crushing 10-wicket win in their Twenty20 World Cup group match in Dubai, cheers echoed from houses and apartment buildings.
“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp(ecially) to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to triumph in the one-day World Cup in 1992.
“The nation is proud of you all,” he tweeted.
His congratulations were echoed by the chief of the army staff, underlining the political symbolism of the win, Reuters reported.
According to the report the two neighbours have clashed repeatedly over the years, most recently in 2019 when Indian jets launched a raid into Pakistan over a militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 police.
On the field, however, players from both sides embraced and chatted warmly after the match.
In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, fans poured onto the streets immediately after the final ball was bowled, waving Pakistani flags from motorcycles and car windows.
Pakistani media also reported loud celebrations in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, a Muslim majority region that has been at the heart of much of the tension between the two countries.
Sport
Super 12 stage kicks off in T20 World Cup 2021
The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to a conclusion on Friday with 12 teams now moving into the Super 12 stage which got underway on Saturday.
The teams that made it out of the first round were Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh.
There are two groups for the stage – A & B – with six teams slotted in both groups. Afghanistan is in Group A and will face India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia, while Group B has Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
The Super 12 stage will follow a round-robin format where each team will square off against the other five. Following the Super 12 stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The Super 12 stage started Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader in Group B. Australia play South Africa while defending champions, West Indies, take on England in the evening match.
Favorites, India, are set to play Pakistan on Sunday.
Sport
Afghanistan stifle West Indies by 56 runs in warm up match
Afghanistan registered a win in the second set of warm-up games of the day ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday night.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat in their warm-up fixture against the West Indies in Dubai. And the decision paid immediate dividends as the opening batters brought up the 50 partnership inside five overs, with a true display of hitting inside the powerplay.
Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy and Roston Chase were taken to the cleaners by Afghanistan’s opening pair, with only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein providing any semblance of control early on.
Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad both remained at the crease after six overs with the score 62/0.
The openers went on to register high-tempo half-centuries, the former falling to Hayden Walsh for 56(35) and the latter to Ravi Rampaul for 54(35).
A score in excess of 200 had looked on, but the Afghanistan run rate began to drop following the loss of the two in-form openers. And two excellent death overs from Obed McCoy and Andre Russell, which collectively picked up three wickets for just ten runs, restricted Afghanistan to a 189/5 – an impressive tally but one that could have been even higher after their lightning start.
Afghanistan’s amazing day continued with the ball as Mohammad Nabi bowled through his full allocation of overs straight up to register extraordinary figures of four overs, two maidens, three wickets for two runs.
Nabi and his fellow bowlers starved West Indies of runs, with the score just 50/3 after ten overs, with still 140 runs required.
And Roston Chase, in particular, found the going tough, with the West Indies number three managing just 18 runs off his first 29 balls
Chase did eventually reach his half-century, but the win never looked on and West Indies limped home still 56 runs short.
Sport
Afghanistan to ‘sort out’ batting, fielding lineup ahead of first World Cup match
Afghanistan is set to face West Indies in its 2nd warmup match prior to the start of their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 25.
The warm up match is set to be played in ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on Wednesday evening.
Afghanistan lost its first warmup match to South Africa as they were reduced to only 104/8 in their 20 overs and lost the match by 41 runs. Although Afghanistan’s bowling attack started well, with Nabi and Mujeeb turning things around, the South African batsmen targeted Afghanistan’s bowlers which caused to them to lose at least 30 runs.
The batters were also restricted and felt the heat as the South Africans ended up controlling the match.
The Afghan team has high hopes of defeating the Windies on Wednesday in what they hope will be a confidence booster before embarking on their official journey at the World Cup.
Afghanistan will look to strengthen their batting by sorting out the batting order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are the men who have had some impressive performances over the last two years for the national team and in franchise cricket.
If Afghanistan are to prove on their batting, they will need two of these batters to do well and at least one other batter to support them.
A middle order which includes captain Mohammad Nabi, Najeebullah Zadran and Asghar Afghan will also try to post a big score.
In the bowling department, Mohammad Nabi will look to bowl Rashid Khan Wednesday to observe where and how to utilize him at the main event; while Rashid will need to assess the conditions and prepare himself for the next event.
Hamid Hassan however did not complete his full quota and injured his finger, but will be looking to bowl some overs and mark his presence before their first official match.
Mohammad Nabi will also be looking to test the medium pace of Karim Jannat in the middle overs as an additional seam bowling option in the line-up, while Fareed or Gulbadin Naib will also be kept in check to test their medium fast bowling abilities before going to the first match against B1 on Oct 25.
Said Rahman Ahmadzai, fielding coach of the National U19 team said Wednesday that the warm up match was important and must be considered as the final opportunity to select the best XI for the first match.
“The batters focused on big hitting in the first inning (against South African) which was not right” said Ahmadzai.
He added: “The mistakes that we made in the first match must not be repeated, good batting, bowling and fielding must be done which is very important for the team’s performance”.
Ahmadzai also pointed out that the spin bowling attack approach could prove beneficial in these conditions.
“UAE pitches are spin bowling friendly; the ball is not coming good on the bat and sometimes the wickets make it difficult for the batsmen to read the ball well”.
He also added that around 150 runs are a defendable score in these conditions but while bowling first, the team must restrict the opposition to around 130 runs to be able to chase the target down.
Afghanistan defeated West Indies 2-1 in a 3-match T20I series in Lucknow two years ago and will be mentally ready going into this match.
IEA welcomes Russia’s stance on removing IEA’s leaders from the Blacklist
IEA leaders meet UNDP director in Doha, asked for more help
Pakistanis euphoric after beating India in first World Cup win
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia mulling excluding IEA from list of extremist groups: Putin
-
Business5 days ago
IEA won’t be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves: US
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s Prime Minister and Pakistani FM discuss economic cooperation
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to ‘sort out’ batting, fielding lineup ahead of first World Cup match
-
Business4 days ago
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’ in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan stifle West Indies by 56 runs in warm up match