Pakistani Ulama Won’t Denounce Afghan War as Haram In Indonesia

The Pakistani religious scholars have no intention to denounce the on-going war in Afghanistan as Haram [religiously prohibited], a senior official from the Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) said Wednesday.

After a long-delay, Islamabad on Tuesday confirmed its participation in the trilateral conference starting in Indonesia on May 11.

The official who wished not to be named told Ariana News that scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia have agreed on a joint statement that will support the Afghan peace process and condemn terrorism.

In addition, Pakistani clerics will ask Afghan religious scholars to condemn extremism and war in Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation will include those figures who have publicly supported the Taliban-led insurgency in Afghanistan and called it a legitimate war.

The brother of Mawlana Fazel Rahman, a senior Pakistani cleric and politician, is said to be one of the participants.

Last year, many national and international meetings were held at different levels about the Afghan peace process but the meetings had no visible outcome.

Meanwhile, the chairman of HPC Karim Khalili on Wednesday hoped that the U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal won’t affect the Afghan peace process.

“We regret that the circumstances changed a little bit again,” Khalili said.