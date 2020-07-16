Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2020)

Local officials in Kunar province say that in the last 48 hours, the Pakistani military has fired dozens of rockets at parts of the province’s Sarkanwi district, killing six civilians, including women and children, and injuring 11 others.

Afghan-Pakistani border forces have clashed in the Sarkanwi district of Kunar province after local officials say that Pakistani forces have opposed the establishment of a checkpoint by Afghan forces. Since then, the Pakistani military has fired dozens of rockets into parts of the Sarkanwi district.

“As a result of these clashes, six people, including women and children, were killed and 11 others were injured. We reported the matter to the Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Gul Mohammad Bidar, deputy governor of Kunar.

In recent days, there have been reports of Pakistani troops advancing and building checkpoints inside Afghanistan in the Kunar and Nangarhar districts. But Kabul’s response to Islamabad’s actions has not been serious.

“Pakistan’s move undermines relations between the two countries and calls into question Pakistan’s commitment to assist in the peace process,” said acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar.

On Wednesday, local officials in Nangarhar also criticized the construction of a checkpoint by Pakistani troops on Afghan soil.

“The construction of the gates by Pakistan is illegal and the country has problems with our people,” said Mohammad Ayub Hussainkhel, commander of the border forces in the east.

Pakistan has not yet said anything about it; however, this country has always emphasized that it has built a checkpoint in order to ensure the security of the border between the two countries.