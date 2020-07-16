Latest News
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
Local officials in Kunar province say that in the last 48 hours, the Pakistani military has fired dozens of rockets at parts of the province’s Sarkanwi district, killing six civilians, including women and children, and injuring 11 others.
Afghan-Pakistani border forces have clashed in the Sarkanwi district of Kunar province after local officials say that Pakistani forces have opposed the establishment of a checkpoint by Afghan forces. Since then, the Pakistani military has fired dozens of rockets into parts of the Sarkanwi district.
“As a result of these clashes, six people, including women and children, were killed and 11 others were injured. We reported the matter to the Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Gul Mohammad Bidar, deputy governor of Kunar.
In recent days, there have been reports of Pakistani troops advancing and building checkpoints inside Afghanistan in the Kunar and Nangarhar districts. But Kabul’s response to Islamabad’s actions has not been serious.
“Pakistan’s move undermines relations between the two countries and calls into question Pakistan’s commitment to assist in the peace process,” said acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar.
On Wednesday, local officials in Nangarhar also criticized the construction of a checkpoint by Pakistani troops on Afghan soil.
“The construction of the gates by Pakistan is illegal and the country has problems with our people,” said Mohammad Ayub Hussainkhel, commander of the border forces in the east.
Pakistan has not yet said anything about it; however, this country has always emphasized that it has built a checkpoint in order to ensure the security of the border between the two countries.
Atmar says no law allows release of remaining 600 prisoners from Taliban list
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar says 4,400 Taliban prisoners have been released to the date, but the remaining 600 Taliban inmates demanded by the group “will not be released.”
In his latest remarks, Atmar said that the Afghan government has asked the Taliban to provide a new list instead of the controversial 600 prisoners.
He added that another 600 prisoners will be released after the list is handed over to the government, noting that the Taliban must show goodwill for talks between Afghans.
“The Afghan government has released 4,400 Taliban prisoners to start intra-Afghan talks, but 600 of them will not be released because no law allows them to be released,” said Mohammad Hanif Atmar, acting foreign minister.
The Acting Foreign Minister says that all countries in the region and the world call for Intra-Afghan talks to be held immediately and since Taliban prisoners have been released, there is no excuse for delaying the start of talks.
Mohammad Hanif Atmar added: “Countries in the region and the world believe that the rate of war has risen for the people of Afghanistan and the world, and now they have reached a consensus that peace can be equally beneficial to all.”
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced Germany’s readiness to host intra-Afghan talks.
“In a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart, the German Foreign Minister assured his country of its readiness to host talks between Afghans on the condition that the parties reach an agreement,” said Gran Hiwad, a spokesman for MFA.
The Taliban, on the other hand, say that the first round of talks will be held in Doha and that they will have no problem participating in the next round in any country.
The Acting Foreign Minister said that the government is working to obtain the consent of the Taliban in cooperation with other countries and to reach a consensus that can ensure negotiations and the support of the region and the world.
Top ANSA officials arrested on alleged bribery charge
Chief of the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), Technical Deputy, and Project Manager of the office were arrested over an allegation of a bribe of $ 200,000 on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, Musa Alemi Chief of the Afghanistan National Standards Authority was arrested on charges of taking $ 100,000 bribe by the Attorney General’s Office based on a complaint of a private company.
At the same time, Khajah Javid Sediqi, the technical deputy of this department, and Ehsanullah Hayat, the project manager of this department, have been arrested for participating in the accusation. The case is currently under investigation.
It is said that the original amount demanded was 200,000 US dollars.
The Ambassadorial Anti-Corruption Group has expressed its deep concern over the slowdown in Afghanistan’s anti-corruption efforts, as documented by the recently published UNAMA annual anti-corruption report.
The group said in a statement that addressing widespread corruption is crucial for sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.
Taliban attack security outposts in Sar-e-Pul and Paktia, killing Five
The Taliban militants attacked outposts of the Afghan security forces in Sar-e-Pul province, killing at least four soldiers and wounding nearly 20 others.
Sources told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed, attempted to overrun the outposts on the main highway at the center of the province.
According to the sources, at least 20 Taliban fighters were killed or wounded in the counterattack.
The Afghan forces have pushed back the attack. Abdu Horaira, a Taliban commander, was among the deaths, and the group’s designated district governor was also wounded in the clashes, sources noted.
Meanwhile, the Taliban late on Wednesday night attacked security checkpoints in Paktia province as well, the Afghan army confirmed.
Aimal Momand, a spokesperson for 203 Thunder Corps told Ariana News that the group carried out attacks in Gardiz city, and Samkani, Ibrahim Khel, and Zurmat districts and resistance the Afghan forces.
In the counterattack at least 9 militants were killed and 11 more wounded, Momand said.
Momand confirmed that an Afghan soldier was killed and five more were injured in clashes with the militants.
The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.
