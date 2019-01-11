Pakistani Religious Leader Vows to Facilitate Taliban’s Peace talks with Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2019)

Pakistan’s Jamaat-i-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has pledged to support the peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the High Peace Council said in a statement on Friday.

Siraj-ul-Haq made the remarks after meeting with Afghan President Ghani’s Special Envoy and HPC Secretary Umar Daudzai on Thursday.

The statement said that both sides discussed important issues for ensuring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Daudzai asked Siraj-ul-Haq to cooperate for ensuring direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Considering peace in Afghanistan as an important issue, Siraj-ul-Haq vowed to cooperate with the Afghan peace process, the statement said.

“The people of Afghanistan have a common voice regarding peace and we are ready to cooperate in this regard,” Siraj-ul-Haq said.

Daudzai who is in a four-day visit to Pakistan was accompanied by Afghan envoy to Islamabad, Shukrullah Atif Mashal.

This comes as, on January 8, Daudzai met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad where the two sides discussed the Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.