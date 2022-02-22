Latest News
Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Islamabad confirmed on Monday – the first such trip by a Pakistani leader in two decades.
The two-day visit, starting on Wednesday, was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.
“During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement, adding that Khan and Putin will also discuss issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
Relations between Pakistan and Russia were minimal for years as Islamabad sided with the United States in the Cold War and was given Major Non-NATO Ally status by Washington after U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.
In recent years, however, relations between the United States and Pakistan have deteriorated and there has been a thawing between Moscow and Islamabad, which has seen the planning of projects in the gas and energy fields.
In an interview published on Monday, Khan played down the timing of the visit, and any effect it would have on Pakistan’s relations with the West.
“This visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of Ukrainian crisis … I received the invitation from President Putin much earlier,” he told Newsweek Pakistan.
Qureshi highlights need for sustainable plans to restore Afghanistan economy
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Islamabad has provided a functional humanitarian corridor for the delivery of much-needed aid to Afghanistan.
Speaking to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in Islamabad on Monday, Qureshi said efforts for humanitarian assistance will not be sustainable unless Afghanistan’s banking system is restored and the country’s frozen assets are released, Pakistan Radio reported.
Russell in turn expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to UNICEF in facilitating transit routes for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
16-year-old girl walks to Turkey before being relocated to Norway
A teenage Afghan girl who walked for seven months, covering 4,000 kilometers to reach Turkey, has been settled in Norway.
The challenging journey of Aza, a 16-year-old girl, started with her wanting a better life.
According to Hürriyet Daily, Aza set out from Afghanistan with a few friends and finally arrived in Turkey’s eastern province of Van after seven months of walking.
Aza was apprehended by the Turkish security forces after crossing the border and then placed in a nursing home with a few migrant girls like her.
However, her fate took a turn when she met Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez and his wife, Meral Bilmez.
Hürriyet Daily reported that Aza told Meral Bilmez that she had heard the story of a woman going to Norway and that she had a similar dream, adding that she was afraid of death every day while living in Afghanistan.
Subsequently, the Bilmez couple decided to contact international organizations for the Afghan girl and a series of meetings and correspondences were made in this context.
After a while, the long-awaited news that would make Aza’s dream come true reached Van. She now lives in Norway, according to Hürriyet Daily.
West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan: UK’s Miliband
The West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan and its own reputation by imposing a policy of starvation on the country, said the UK’s former foreign secretary David Miliband, who is now chief executive of the International Rescue Committee.
“If we wanted to create a failed state we could not have a more effective policy mix than the one we have at the moment,” he told the Guardian.
Miliband has been instrumental in lobbying the Biden administration and the World Bank to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, not only for humanitarian aid but also to start reconstructing the economy, the Guardian reported.
“I simply do not understand the lack of urgency to get this thing moving. It genuinely befuddles me that we should have allowed this to get so much worse so quickly,” he said.
He told the Guardian the crisis was so deep that the UN’s appeal for $4bn this year, due to be addressed at a pledging conference next month, was likely to rise to $10bn next year.
The Guardian reported however that reports have emerged that the World Bank board may meet in March to release as much as $1.3 billion that it has so far refused to release.
“What we are doing is not making it worse for the Taliban (IEA), it is making it worse for the people. We are not punishing the Taliban (IEA). It is ordinary Afghans that are paying the price of peace. It is not just a catastrophe of choice, but a catastrophe of reputation. This is a starvation policy,” Miliband said.
He said four problems needed to be addressed urgently if the country was to survive the remainder of the winter.
“There is no money to pay salaries. Some teachers and hospital workers have not been paid since April. That has to change.
“The US sanctions continue to have a chilling effect on commercial activity even though there are carve-outs in US and international sanctions for humanitarian purposes. The carve-out does not touch commercial entities so if you are a private agricultural or food importer who has to touch the government at the border in some way you are scared you are going to get caught up in the sanctions.
“Then there is the liquidity crisis, so there is no capital underpinning the banking system so no one can lend or pay for imports. Finally there are no technocrats or expertise in the Central Bank – they have all left. All this can be done without having to get into the issue of recognition of the Taliban (IEA).
“Together this is causing an economic freeze and in these tragic circumstances you can give more aid until you are blue in the face, and it will not solve the structural problems. I am in the ridiculous position of running an aid agency and I am saying ‘don’t just give out humanitarian aid, you have to underpin the economy’,” he told the Guardian.
