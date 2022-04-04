World
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request
Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday at the request of the country’s prime minister, said a statement from the president’s secretariat, Reuters reported.
“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said the statement.
According to Reuters earlier in the day, in a televised address to the nation on national TV, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told the nation that he had sent advice to the president to dissolve the national assembly or the lower house of the parliament.
Khan said a foreign power hatched a conspiracy to remove his government through a no-confidence motion against him, and the deputy speaker of the lower house rejected the motion because the nation cannot let such kind of conspiracies succeed, read the report.
Imran Khan noted that he wants his nation to start preparing for elections and not let any foreign power decide the future of Pakistan, adding that once the national assembly is dissolved, a procedure to appoint a caretaker set-up will start, Reuters reported.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the president has asked Khan to continue working as the prime minister until the caretaker government is formed.
World
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sought fresh elections on Sunday after surviving a move to oust him.
While his fate was not immediately clear a member of his political party blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.
President Arif Alvi approved the request to dissolve parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. But the opposition vowed to challenge the block on their vote to oust Khan, which many had expected him to lose, Reuters reported.
Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace Khan if he was removed, called the parliamentary block “nothing short of high treason”.
“There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution,” Sharif said on Twitter, saying he hoped the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.
The opposition blames Khan for failing to revive the economy and crack down on corruption. He has said, without citing evidence, that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States, a claim Washington denies.
On the streets of the capital Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence, with shipping containers used to block off roads, according to a Reuters witness.
Police were seen detaining three supporters of Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside parliament, but the streets were otherwise calm.
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (April 2) said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country.
In a late night video address, Zelenskiy said Russia had to resources to “put pressure” on the east of Ukraine.
He has regularly complained that Western nations have not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems to combat Russia’s aerial threat.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would “do everything to repel” the Russian military.
He also singled out for praise the forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.
World
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects
Japan said on Friday it was freezing the assets of four Russian organisations, three Russian individuals and six North Korean individuals for involvement in North Korea’s weapons projects, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
North Korea late last month tested a huge new intercontinental missile, prompting the United States to push for “updating” and strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
