Pakistani Police Arrest Founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant Group

Pakistani Police arrested Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba insurgent group in Punjab province on Wednesday, Pakistani media reported.

According to Geo TV, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police arrested Hafiz Saeed from Lahore when he was on his way to Gujranwala.

Saeed has been reportedly presented in an anti-terrorism court and sent to prison.

The militant group is blamed for several attacks in Pakistan and is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai city, India, attacks, in which 10 Pakistani gunmen opened fire at several locations and killed more 165 people.